Hyundai announces price hike for Venue SUV, check latest rates here
Now, customers will have to pay up to ₹25,000 to purchase this SUV.
Hyundai India has hiked the prices of its Venue SUV. According to a report in HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, the manufacturer has increased prices for both petrol and diesel modes, and across 9 variants (petrol: 8, diesel: 1). Now, customers will have to pay up to ₹25,000 more for Venue.
Here are the details for petrol variants:
|Variant
|New price
|Old price
|Difference
|Hike%
|E 1.2 MT
|₹7.68 lakh
|₹7.62 lakh
|₹6,000
|0.79%
|S 1.2 MT
|₹8.90 lakh
|₹8.79 lakh
|₹11,000
|1.25%
|S(0) 1.2 MT
|₹9.73 lakh
|₹9.58 lakh
|₹15,000
|1.57%
|S(0) 1.0 IMT
|₹10.40 lakh
|₹10.15 lakh
|₹25,000
|2.46%
|SX 1.2 MT
|₹10.89 lakh
|₹10.77 lakh
|₹12,000
|1.11%
|S(0) 1.0 DCT
|₹11.36 lakh
|₹11.11 lakh
|₹25,000
|2.25%
|SX(0) 1.0 IMT
|₹12.31 lakh
|₹12.06 lakh
|₹25,000
|2.07%
|SX(0) 1.0 DCT
|₹12.96 lakh
|₹12.71 lakh
|₹25,000
|1.97%
Here are the details for diesel variants:
|Variant
|New price
|Old price
|Difference
|Hike%
|S+ 1.5 M
|₹10.40 lakh
|₹10.15 lakh
|₹25,000
|2.46%
|SX 1.5 MT
|₹11.62 lakh
|₹11.62 lakh
|₹0
|-
|SX(0) 1.5 MT
|₹12.51 lakh
|₹12.51 lakh
|₹0
|-
Hyundai Venue: Features and specifications
In Venue, Hyundai has given a 1.0-litre GDI turbo petrol engine, which generates maximum power and peak torque of 118 bhp and 172 Nm respectively. In terms of features, there is an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment display (with connectivity to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), Bluelink connected car technology, electric sunroof, Bose audio system etc.