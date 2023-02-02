Home / Car Bike / Hyundai announces price hike for Venue SUV, check latest rates here

Published on Feb 02, 2023 11:57 AM IST

Now, customers will have to pay up to ₹25,000 to purchase this SUV.

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Hyundai India has hiked the prices of its Venue SUV. According to a report in HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, the manufacturer has increased prices for both petrol and diesel modes, and across 9 variants (petrol: 8, diesel: 1). Now, customers will have to pay up to 25,000 more for Venue.

Here are the details for petrol variants:

VariantNew priceOld priceDifferenceHike%
E 1.2 MT 7.68 lakh 7.62 lakh 6,0000.79%
S 1.2 MT 8.90 lakh 8.79 lakh 11,0001.25%
S(0) 1.2 MT 9.73 lakh 9.58 lakh 15,0001.57%
S(0) 1.0 IMT 10.40 lakh 10.15 lakh 25,0002.46%
SX 1.2 MT 10.89 lakh 10.77 lakh 12,0001.11%
S(0) 1.0 DCT 11.36 lakh 11.11 lakh 25,0002.25%
SX(0) 1.0 IMT 12.31 lakh 12.06 lakh 25,0002.07%
SX(0) 1.0 DCT 12.96 lakh 12.71 lakh 25,0001.97%

Here are the details for diesel variants:

VariantNew priceOld priceDifferenceHike%
S+ 1.5 M 10.40 lakh 10.15 lakh 25,0002.46%
SX 1.5 MT 11.62 lakh 11.62 lakh 0-
SX(0) 1.5 MT 12.51 lakh 12.51 lakh 0-

Hyundai Venue: Features and specifications

In Venue, Hyundai has given a 1.0-litre GDI turbo petrol engine, which generates maximum power and peak torque of 118 bhp and 172 Nm respectively. In terms of features, there is an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment display (with connectivity to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), Bluelink connected car technology, electric sunroof, Bose audio system etc.

    HT News Desk

