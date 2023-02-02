Hyundai announces price hike for Venue SUV, check latest rates here

Hyundai India has hiked the prices of its Venue SUV. According to a report in HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, the manufacturer has increased prices for both petrol and diesel modes, and across 9 variants (petrol: 8, diesel: 1). Now, customers will have to pay up to ₹25,000 more for Venue.

Here are the details for petrol variants:

Variant New price Old price Difference Hike% E 1.2 MT ₹ 7.68 lakh ₹ 7.62 lakh ₹ 6,000 0.79% S 1.2 MT ₹ 8.90 lakh ₹ 8.79 lakh ₹ 11,000 1.25% S(0) 1.2 MT ₹ 9.73 lakh ₹ 9.58 lakh ₹ 15,000 1.57% S(0) 1.0 IMT ₹ 10.40 lakh ₹ 10.15 lakh ₹ 25,000 2.46% SX 1.2 MT ₹ 10.89 lakh ₹ 10.77 lakh ₹ 12,000 1.11% S(0) 1.0 DCT ₹ 11.36 lakh ₹ 11.11 lakh ₹ 25,000 2.25% SX(0) 1.0 IMT ₹ 12.31 lakh ₹ 12.06 lakh ₹ 25,000 2.07% SX(0) 1.0 DCT ₹ 12.96 lakh ₹ 12.71 lakh ₹ 25,000 1.97%

Here are the details for diesel variants:

Variant New price Old price Difference Hike% S+ 1.5 M ₹ 10.40 lakh ₹ 10.15 lakh ₹ 25,000 2.46% SX 1.5 MT ₹ 11.62 lakh ₹ 11.62 lakh ₹ 0 - SX(0) 1.5 MT ₹ 12.51 lakh ₹ 12.51 lakh ₹ 0 -

Hyundai Venue: Features and specifications

In Venue, Hyundai has given a 1.0-litre GDI turbo petrol engine, which generates maximum power and peak torque of 118 bhp and 172 Nm respectively. In terms of features, there is an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment display (with connectivity to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), Bluelink connected car technology, electric sunroof, Bose audio system etc.

