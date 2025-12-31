Hyundai Creta Crosses 2 Lakh Annual Sales in India, Marks Record Year in 2025

The Hyundai Creta has crossed a major milestone in India by recording its highest-ever annual sales. In the 2025 calendar year, more than 2 lakh units of the SUV were sold, making it one of the strongest performers in the mid-size SUV space. The Hyundai Creta comes with three engine choices and multiple transmission options.

Breaking the numbers down further, this means Hyundai was selling close to 550 units of the Creta every single day throughout the year. That consistency highlights how firmly the SUV has held its ground in a segment that has seen intense competition and several new launches over time.

The year was also significant for the Creta as it completed ten years on Indian roads. Over this period, the SUV has gradually evolved with changing buyer expectations while still retaining its strong points. Its steady growth shows how the model has managed to stay relevant, even after all these years.

One noticeable shift in recent years has been the rise in first-time car buyers choosing the Creta. What was once seen largely as an upgrade option is now increasingly becoming a starting point for many customers entering the SUV segment. Buyer preferences have also changed, with feature-loaded variants seeing higher demand than before.

Sunroof-equipped versions accounted for a large share of overall sales in 2025. Diesel variants also continued to attract a strong set of customers, especially those who drive long distances or use the vehicle regularly.

Commenting on the achievement, Tarun Garg highlighted that the Creta’s journey in India has been shaped by customer trust and evolving needs. Over the years, the SUV has moved beyond being just a capable vehicle and has become a dependable companion for everyday use.

Another key factor behind the Creta’s popularity is the range of choices it offers. Buyers can pick from multiple engine options, different transmission types, and even an electric version. This flexibility allows customers to choose a variant that fits their lifestyle rather than adjusting their needs to the vehicle.

The Creta is offered with three engine options: a naturally aspirated petrol, a turbo petrol, and a diesel. The naturally aspirated petrol and the diesel engines come with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. Buyers looking for an automatic can opt for an IVT with the petrol engine or a torque converter automatic with the diesel. The turbo petrol engine, meanwhile, is available only with a dual clutch automatic transmission. The Creta Electric is offered in two battery pack options - 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh. They have a claimed range of 420 km and 510 km, respectively.