Hyundai Creta EV to launch in 2025: Check expected range, specs and features

The electric vehicle market in India has been growing with a number of new products, especially in the passenger vehicle segment. Among all body types, it is the SUVs which have become the most popular EV in the country. Speaking of popular SUVs, the most popular SUV in India is Hyundai Creta. Interestingly, in 2025, the company will be launching the electric version its most popular SUV in India, the Hyundai Creta EV. Hyundai Creta EV is expected to share a host of design elements with the ICE variant of the midsize SUV while bringing EV-specific tweaks .(AutoSpy)

Hyundai Motor India recently announced that it is aiming to significantly expand its EV portfolio. The Creta has been one of the most popular products within Hyundai India’s portfolio and commands a cult following. The carmaker plans to use the Creta’s brand value to draw the desired traction that they could not pull with the Kona Electric.

Hyundai Creta EV: Design

The Hyundai Creta EV will be based on the internal combustion engine version of the compact SUV. To be built on an updated version of the K2 platform, the EV will also share many of the design elements with the ICE model, however will get certain EV specific design elements.

Recent spy shots have indicated that while the headlights and the DRLs will remain the same, the EV will get a closed front face instead of a radiator grille. Additionally, the Creta EV is also expected to get a new set of alloy wheels with improved aerodynamics for better range.

Hyundai Creta EV: Specs

While specification details remain scarce, the Hyundai Creta EV is expected to be offered with two battery pack options. The Tata Curvv EV, which is one of the key competitors of the upcoming Creta EV, gets two battery pack options - a 45 kWh and a 55 kWh battery pack, delivering of 430 km and 502 km of claimed range respectively. Hyundai is expected to offer a similar configuration aiming for a range of up to 500 km on a single charge.

Hyundai Creta EV: Cabin

The Hyundai Creta EV will be positioned as a premium offering than the ICE model. It is expected to have a premium cabin than the Creta with the use of high quality soft touch materials. The cabin of the Creta EV is expected to feature distinct upholstery with the usage of eco-friendly materials, just like the Hyundai Ioniq 5. The Creta EV will further get a richer tech suite as well over the Creta.

Hyundai is expected to update the centre console layout of the Creta EV with a modern gear selector and other updates. In terms of features, the Creta EV will have a dual screen setup just as the ICE model. The EV will also retain the level 2 ADAS functionalities along with the 360-degree surround-view camera setup.

The Hyundai Creta EV is expected to be priced above ₹20 lakh, ex-showroom. Upon its launch, the electric vehicle from Hyundai will rival the likes of Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV along with the upcoming Mahindra BE 6e and the Honda Elevate EV.