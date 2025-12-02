Hyundai announces December discounts on Grand i10 Nios, i20, Exter, Verna and more

Hyundai is offering combined year-end benefits and GST-linked price reductions across multiple models for December 2025, increasing overall discounts on most of its mass-market range. Depending on the variant, total benefits now cross ₹1 lakh on several vehicles, covering hatchbacks, sedans and SUVs. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition claims to have received host of technology enhancements.

Hatchbacks and compact SUVs

The biggest savings this month are seen on Hyundai’s smaller cars. The Grand i10 Nios is being offered with dealer benefits of up to ₹70,000. In addition, prices of the hatchback were reduced by up to ₹70,000 following the GST revision. When combined, buyers can receive total discounts of up to ₹1.43 lakh, based on the variant selected. The Grand i10 Nios is currently priced between ₹5.47 lakh and ₹7.66 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Hyundai i20 also carries strong incentives for December. Dealer benefits go up to ₹70,000, while the GST revision resulted in a price drop of up to ₹98,058. This takes the cumulative benefit on the premium hatchback to as much as ₹1.68 lakh. The i20’s ex-showroom prices range from ₹6.86 lakh to ₹10.51 lakh.

Among SUVs, the Hyundai Exter receives the highest combined savings. Hyundai is offering benefits of up to ₹85,000 this month, while the GST-linked revision reduced its prices by up to ₹89,209. Together, buyers can see total benefits of up to ₹1.74 lakh on select variants. The Exter is priced from ₹5.48 lakh to ₹8.76 lakh (ex-showroom).

Sedans and three-row SUVs

In the compact sedan segment, the Hyundai Aura is available with benefits of up to ₹33,000 for December. The GST revision previously reduced its prices by up to ₹78,465, taking the total benefit to around ₹1.11 lakh. The Aura’s ex-showroom pricing currently spans ₹5.98 lakh to ₹8.41 lakh.

The Hyundai Verna also features among the higher-discounted models. Buyers can avail benefits of up to ₹75,000 this month. Added to the GST price cut of up to ₹60,640, total savings on the Verna go up to ₹1.35 lakh, depending on the variant. Prices for the mid-size sedan now start at ₹10.69 lakh and go up to ₹16.97 lakh (ex-showroom).

At the premium end of Hyundai’s line-up, the Alcazar comes with benefits of up to ₹40,000 for December. The three-row SUV also saw its prices reduced by up to ₹75,376 following the GST revision. Combined, this results in total benefits of up to ₹1.15 lakh across select variants. The Alcazar is currently priced between ₹14.47 lakh and ₹21.10 lakh (ex-showroom).