Tue, Dec 02, 2025
Hyundai announces December discounts on Grand i10 Nios, i20, Exter, Verna and more

Ayush Arya
Updated on: Dec 02, 2025 05:56 pm IST

Hyundai is offering combined GST price cuts and year-end dealer benefits across models in December 2025, with total discounts reaching up to ₹1.74 lakh.

Hyundai is offering combined year-end benefits and GST-linked price reductions across multiple models for December 2025, increasing overall discounts on most of its mass-market range. Depending on the variant, total benefits now cross 1 lakh on several vehicles, covering hatchbacks, sedans and SUVs.

Hatchbacks and compact SUVs

The biggest savings this month are seen on Hyundai’s smaller cars. The Grand i10 Nios is being offered with dealer benefits of up to 70,000. In addition, prices of the hatchback were reduced by up to 70,000 following the GST revision. When combined, buyers can receive total discounts of up to 1.43 lakh, based on the variant selected. The Grand i10 Nios is currently priced between 5.47 lakh and 7.66 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Hyundai i20 also carries strong incentives for December. Dealer benefits go up to 70,000, while the GST revision resulted in a price drop of up to 98,058. This takes the cumulative benefit on the premium hatchback to as much as 1.68 lakh. The i20’s ex-showroom prices range from 6.86 lakh to 10.51 lakh.

Among SUVs, the Hyundai Exter receives the highest combined savings. Hyundai is offering benefits of up to 85,000 this month, while the GST-linked revision reduced its prices by up to 89,209. Together, buyers can see total benefits of up to 1.74 lakh on select variants. The Exter is priced from 5.48 lakh to 8.76 lakh (ex-showroom).

Sedans and three-row SUVs

In the compact sedan segment, the Hyundai Aura is available with benefits of up to 33,000 for December. The GST revision previously reduced its prices by up to 78,465, taking the total benefit to around 1.11 lakh. The Aura’s ex-showroom pricing currently spans 5.98 lakh to 8.41 lakh.

The Hyundai Verna also features among the higher-discounted models. Buyers can avail benefits of up to 75,000 this month. Added to the GST price cut of up to 60,640, total savings on the Verna go up to 1.35 lakh, depending on the variant. Prices for the mid-size sedan now start at 10.69 lakh and go up to 16.97 lakh (ex-showroom).

At the premium end of Hyundai’s line-up, the Alcazar comes with benefits of up to 40,000 for December. The three-row SUV also saw its prices reduced by up to 75,376 following the GST revision. Combined, this results in total benefits of up to 1.15 lakh across select variants. The Alcazar is currently priced between 14.47 lakh and 21.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

