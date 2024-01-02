close_game
News / Car Bike / Hyundai opens bookings for Creta facelift ahead of Jan 16 launch

Hyundai opens bookings for Creta facelift ahead of Jan 16 launch

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jan 02, 2024 02:45 PM IST

The upcoming midsize SUV can be booked for a token amount of ₹25,000, the company said.

Ahead of Hyundai Creta facelift's launch in India, scheduled for January 16, the automaker on Tuesday opened the car's bookings in the country. Customers can book the upcoming SUV for a token amount of 25,000.

Upcoming Hyundai Creta facelift (Image courtesy: Hyundai)
Upcoming Hyundai Creta facelift (Image courtesy: Hyundai)

As per the South Korean manufacturer, bookings can be made both online, and at the company's dealerships.

Variants

The updated Hyundai Creta will come in as many as seven variants, namely E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech, and SX(O). Also, there will be six mono-tone (Abyss Black, Atlas White, Fiery Red, Ranger Khaki, Robust Emerald Peral, Titan Grey) and a single dual-tone colour option (Atlas White with Black Roof).

Powertrain

The model gets three different engines, including both petrol and diesel units. One of these is a new and sporty, 1.5-litre turbocharged GDi petrol engine. With each option, there will be one out of total four transmission options.

Cabin

Inside the cabin, meanwhile, the SUV has a larger touchscreen infotainment system at the centre of a dashboard that has been changed subtly, yet significantly. It is also expected to get a 360-degree camera, updated AC vents, fully digital instrument cluster with a larger display, touch-based control panels, etc.

Rivals

When available, Hyundai Creta facelift will take on the likes of Elevate (Honda), Grand Vitara (Maruti Suzuki), Seltos (Kia) and Taigun (Volkswagen) in the midsize SUV segment.

