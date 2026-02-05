I am considering a hybrid car under 20 lakh but I don’t know where to look. What options should I consider?

Hybrid cars share workload between an internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric motors to significantly enhance efficiency, and depending on the implementation, they can reduce overall emissions as well. These cars fall into broad categories defined by their capability: mild hybrid, strong or full hybrid, and plug-in hybrid. Each type of hybrid vehicle varies by how its power units are integrated and whether external charging is needed. Personalised Offers on Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Check Offers Check Offers Hybrid cars combine an internal combustion engine with electric motors to share workload in order to increase efficiency

Mild hybrid:

Mild hybrids (MHEVs) are among the latest innovations in this space, pairing a small battery and motor or a small starter generator (ISG) to assist the engine in specific tasks. Generally seen with 48-volt electric architectures, these aid in improving performance off the line and can power certain systems, such as air conditioning, but do not enable pure electric driving. MHEVs do not require external charging and derive energy from the engine as well as regenerative braking.

Strong hybrid:

Strong hybrids or full hybrids (HEVs / FHEVs) can handle far more intensive workloads than MHEVs and can run on electric power alone for short distances, albeit at low city speeds generally under the 80 kmph mark. FHEVs are further categorised according to their powertrain setup:

Parallel hybrids: The car can be propelled in one of three ways – by the engine, by the motor, or by both.

Series hybrids: While the engine is active here, it only powers the motor, which in turn, sends power to the wheels.

Series-parallel / power-split: These hybrid cars are propelled by a combination of both methods listed above, with an on-board computer deciding on the most efficient route depending on the scenario.

(Also read: New BMW i3 pre-series production begins; When will it reach India?)

Plug-in hybrid:

While all the aforementioned hybrid systems charge their batteries internally, plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) can be charged internally as well as through an external outlet. These systems have larger batteries that enable a longer pure-electric driving range and are considered the midway point between pure-ICE vehicles and EVs.

If you are looking for hybrid cars in India under ₹20 lakh (ex-showroom), there are four main options you can consider:

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Victoris

The Grand Vitara and Victoris share the same platform and underpinnings.

Maruti’s Grand Vitara and Victoris SUVs are both sold with the same mild-hybrid and strong hybrid powertrains based on a 1.5-litre petrol engine. The mild-hybrid powertrain features an ISG that assists during starts and stops, otherwise delivering 102 bhp of power and 139 Nm of torque. The strong hybrid variants feature an AC induction motor on the front axle. The system runs on the Atkinson Cycle and offers a pure EV drive mode, delivering a combined 91 bhp and 122 Nm of torque.

The Grand Vitara’s mild hybrid variants start at ₹10.76 lakh, while the strong hybrid variants can be had from ₹16.63 lakh (ex-showroom).

The mild-hybrid Victoris starts at ₹10.49 lakh, with the strong hybrids listed from ₹16.37 lakh (ex-showroom)

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is based on the same underpinnings as the Maruti Grand Vitara, carrying over the same hybrid technologies

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder carries over the same powertrain options. The mild-hybrid variants deliver 102 bhp and 136.8 Nm of torque and can be had for as low as ₹10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The strong hybrid Hyryder makes the same 91 bhp and 122 Nm as the Maruti SUVs and is priced from ₹16.72 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda City Hybrid eHEV

The Honda City Hybrid eHEV features a dual-motor strong hybrid system, delivering class-leading efficiency and smooth electric-only driving in urban conditions.

The Honda City Hybrid offers a strong hybrid powertrain as well, enabling pure EV driving over short distances. The 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with a front electric motor delivers 124 bhp and 253 Nm of torque. The City Hybrid is priced from ₹19.99 lakh (ex-showroom).