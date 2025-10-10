From Ignis to Amaze: 5 best budget cars you can plan if you earn ₹50,000 monthly
Looking for a car that fits your ₹50,000 monthly budget? Check out these top 5 affordable options under ₹8 lakh with detailed EMI and down payment plans.
Buying a new car on the average urban income is all about balancing one’s aspirations with a sense of practicality. For someone earning around ₹50,000 per month, planning a purchase under ₹8 lakh (ex-showroom) can be financially manageable with careful budgeting and the right loan strategy. Most entry-level hatchbacks and compact models today offer a good bang for your buck while ensuring lower running costs and easy financing options that make ownership realistic for first-time buyers.
But the market has a plethora of cars under the ₹8 lakh mark, and to understand which options fit comfortably within reach, one needs to take a good look at their finances and get an idea of the range of down payment that is possible. The average down payment for car loans ranges from 10-20% of the on-road price, but we suggest putting down at least 30% to ensure a lower EMI, thereby leaving you with headroom for running costs.
To better illustrate the difference in these financing scenarios, we have brought together a list of five cars that fit within the reach of someone earning around ₹50,000 per month and calculated the respective EMI and total interest based on two different down payment options:
Maruti Suzuki Ignis:
|Down Payment Scenario
|Down Payment ( ₹)
|Loan Amount ( ₹)
|EMI ( ₹/month)
|Total Interest Paid ( ₹)
|Total Amount Payable ( ₹)
|10%
|63,500
|5,71,500
|11,775
|1,35,000
|7,06,500
|30%
|1,90,500
|4,44,500
|9,145
|1,04,200
|5,48,700
Among the most affordable premium hatchbacks in the country, the Maruti Suzuki Ignis offers a practical entry point into car ownership. With an on-road price of around ₹6.35 lakh, the Ignis is manageable for someone earning ₹50,000 per month, provided the loan and EMI are planned prudently.
With a 10% down payment, the monthly EMI of nearly ₹11,800 would consume close to a quarter of a ₹50,000 salary, leaving limited flexibility for running costs and savings. The 30% option requires a higher initial contribution, but brings the EMI down to just over ₹9,000, easing long-term financial pressure and reducing interest outgo by around ₹30,000.
Renault Kiger:
|Down Payment Scenario →
|Down Payment ( ₹)
|Loan Amount ( ₹)
|EMI ( ₹/month)
|Total Interest Paid ( ₹)
|Total Amount Payable ( ₹)
|10%
|67,500
|6,07,500
|12,519
|1,43,640
|7,51,140
|30%
|2,02,500
|4,72,500
|9,747
|1,11,320
|5,83,820
The Renault Kiger positions itself as a stylish compact SUV that remains accessible for buyers across the country. With an on-road price of ₹6.75 lakh, careful financing can make ownership feasible without overstretching monthly budgets.
Opting for the minimum 10% down payment pushes the EMI above ₹12,500. The 30% down payment reduces the EMI to under ₹10,000 and trims total interest by over ₹30,000, offering a more sustainable repayment plan.
Tata Altroz:
|Down Payment Scenario →
|Down Payment ( ₹)
|Loan Amount ( ₹)
|EMI ( ₹/month)
|Total Interest Paid ( ₹)
|Total Amount Payable ( ₹)
|10%
|72,100
|6,48,900
|13,400
|1,55,100
|8,04,000
|30%
|2,16,300
|5,04,700
|10,420
|1,20,500
|6,25,200
The Tata Altroz is a premium hatchback that combines a sporty design with the performance to back it up, making it an appealing choice for someone earning ₹50,000 per month. With an on-road price of ₹7.21 lakh, careful planning can keep ownership manageable.
A minimum down payment of 10% results in a monthly EMI that exceeds ₹13,000, which can place considerable financial strain when combined with running costs. Increasing the down payment to 30% lowers the EMI to around ₹10,400 and reduces total interest paid by over ₹34,000.
Hyundai i20:
|Down Payment Scenario
|Down Payment ( ₹)
|Loan Amount ( ₹)
|EMI ( ₹/month)
|Total Interest Paid ( ₹)
|Total Amount Payable ( ₹)
|10%
|78,300
|7,04,700
|14,570
|1,69,500
|8,74,200
|30%
|2,34,900
|5,47,800
|11,330
|1,32,000
|6,79,800
The Hyundai i20 remains one of the most popular premium hatchbacks in India, with a great set of features and brand appeal. With a minimum down payment of 10% on the on-road price of ₹7.83 lakh, the EMI crosses ₹14,500, consuming nearly 30% of our monthly income. The 30% down payment scenario, while requiring a larger upfront sum of around ₹2.35 lakh, reduces the EMI to just over ₹11,300 and lowers total interest by more than ₹37,000.
Honda Amaze:
|Down Payment Scenario →
|Down Payment ( ₹)
|Loan Amount ( ₹)
|EMI ( ₹/month)
|Total Interest Paid ( ₹)
|Total Amount Payable ( ₹)
|10%
|83,700
|7,53,300
|15,580
|1,81,500
|9,34,800
|30%
|2,51,100
|5,86,200
|12,120
|1,41,000
|7,27,200
The Honda Amaze continues to be a preferred compact sedan for urban buyers seeking comfort and refinement. With an on-road price of ₹8.37 lakh, the 10% down payment results in an EMI of over ₹15,500, which takes up nearly one-third of monthly earnings. Choosing a 30% down payment reduces the EMI to just above ₹12,100 and cuts total interest by over ₹40,000.
Now let's see how these 5 stack up in terms of prices and financing:
Model-wise pricing and EMIs compared
|Parameter ↓ \ Car →
|Maruti Ignis
|Renault Kiger
|Tata Altroz
|Hyundai i20
|Honda Amaze
|On-Road Price ( ₹)
|5,89,000
|6,75,000
|7,21,000
|7,83,000
|8,37,000
|Down Payment (30%)
|1,76,700
|2,02,500
|2,16,300
|2,34,900
|2,51,100
|Loan Amount
|4,12,300
|4,72,500
|5,04,700
|5,47,800
|5,86,200
|EMI
|8,530
|9,747
|10,420
|11,330
|12,120
|Interest Paid
|98,500
|1,11,320
|1,20,500
|1,32,000
|1,41,000
|Total Payable
|5,10,800
|5,83,820
|6,25,200
|6,79,800
|7,27,200