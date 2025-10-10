Search
From Ignis to Amaze: 5 best budget cars you can plan if you earn 50,000 monthly

ByAyush Chakraborty
Updated on: Oct 10, 2025 04:10 pm IST

Looking for a car that fits your ₹50,000 monthly budget? Check out these top 5 affordable options under ₹8 lakh with detailed EMI and down payment plans.

Buying a new car on the average urban income is all about balancing one’s aspirations with a sense of practicality. For someone earning around 50,000 per month, planning a purchase under 8 lakh (ex-showroom) can be financially manageable with careful budgeting and the right loan strategy. Most entry-level hatchbacks and compact models today offer a good bang for your buck while ensuring lower running costs and easy financing options that make ownership realistic for first-time buyers.

Most entry-level hatchbacks and compact models today offer a good value with lower running costs and easy financing options

But the market has a plethora of cars under the 8 lakh mark, and to understand which options fit comfortably within reach, one needs to take a good look at their finances and get an idea of the range of down payment that is possible. The average down payment for car loans ranges from 10-20% of the on-road price, but we suggest putting down at least 30% to ensure a lower EMI, thereby leaving you with headroom for running costs.

To better illustrate the difference in these financing scenarios, we have brought together a list of five cars that fit within the reach of someone earning around 50,000 per month and calculated the respective EMI and total interest based on two different down payment options:

Maruti Suzuki Ignis:

Down Payment ScenarioDown Payment ( )Loan Amount ( )EMI ( /month)Total Interest Paid ( )Total Amount Payable ( )
10%63,5005,71,50011,7751,35,0007,06,500
30%1,90,5004,44,5009,1451,04,2005,48,700

Among the most affordable premium hatchbacks in the country, the Maruti Suzuki Ignis offers a practical entry point into car ownership. With an on-road price of around 6.35 lakh, the Ignis is manageable for someone earning 50,000 per month, provided the loan and EMI are planned prudently.

With a 10% down payment, the monthly EMI of nearly 11,800 would consume close to a quarter of a 50,000 salary, leaving limited flexibility for running costs and savings. The 30% option requires a higher initial contribution, but brings the EMI down to just over 9,000, easing long-term financial pressure and reducing interest outgo by around 30,000.

Renault Kiger:

Down Payment Scenario →Down Payment ( )Loan Amount ( )EMI ( /month)Total Interest Paid ( )Total Amount Payable ( )
10% 67,5006,07,50012,5191,43,6407,51,140
30% 2,02,5004,72,5009,7471,11,3205,83,820

The Renault Kiger positions itself as a stylish compact SUV that remains accessible for buyers across the country. With an on-road price of 6.75 lakh, careful financing can make ownership feasible without overstretching monthly budgets.

Opting for the minimum 10% down payment pushes the EMI above 12,500. The 30% down payment reduces the EMI to under 10,000 and trims total interest by over 30,000, offering a more sustainable repayment plan.

Tata Altroz:

Down Payment Scenario →Down Payment ( )Loan Amount ( )EMI ( /month)Total Interest Paid ( )Total Amount Payable ( )
10% 72,1006,48,90013,4001,55,1008,04,000
30% 2,16,3005,04,70010,4201,20,5006,25,200

The Tata Altroz is a premium hatchback that combines a sporty design with the performance to back it up, making it an appealing choice for someone earning 50,000 per month. With an on-road price of 7.21 lakh, careful planning can keep ownership manageable.

A minimum down payment of 10% results in a monthly EMI that exceeds 13,000, which can place considerable financial strain when combined with running costs. Increasing the down payment to 30% lowers the EMI to around 10,400 and reduces total interest paid by over 34,000.

(Also read: 5 most affordable cars with DCT in India – Tata Altroz, Nexon, Kia Sonet & More)

Hyundai i20:

Down Payment ScenarioDown Payment ( )Loan Amount ( )EMI ( /month)Total Interest Paid ( )Total Amount Payable ( )
10% 78,3007,04,70014,5701,69,5008,74,200
30% 2,34,9005,47,80011,3301,32,0006,79,800

The Hyundai i20 remains one of the most popular premium hatchbacks in India, with a great set of features and brand appeal. With a minimum down payment of 10% on the on-road price of 7.83 lakh, the EMI crosses 14,500, consuming nearly 30% of our monthly income. The 30% down payment scenario, while requiring a larger upfront sum of around 2.35 lakh, reduces the EMI to just over 11,300 and lowers total interest by more than 37,000.

Honda Amaze:

Down Payment Scenario →Down Payment ( )Loan Amount ( )EMI ( /month)Total Interest Paid ( )Total Amount Payable ( )
10% 83,7007,53,30015,5801,81,5009,34,800
30% 2,51,1005,86,20012,1201,41,0007,27,200

The Honda Amaze continues to be a preferred compact sedan for urban buyers seeking comfort and refinement. With an on-road price of 8.37 lakh, the 10% down payment results in an EMI of over 15,500, which takes up nearly one-third of monthly earnings. Choosing a 30% down payment reduces the EMI to just above 12,100 and cuts total interest by over 40,000.

Now let's see how these 5 stack up in terms of prices and financing:

Model-wise pricing and EMIs compared

Parameter ↓ \ Car →Maruti IgnisRenault KigerTata AltrozHyundai i20Honda Amaze
On-Road Price ( )5,89,0006,75,0007,21,0007,83,0008,37,000
Down Payment (30%)1,76,7002,02,5002,16,3002,34,9002,51,100
Loan Amount4,12,3004,72,5005,04,7005,47,8005,86,200
EMI 8,5309,74710,42011,33012,120
Interest Paid 98,5001,11,3201,20,5001,32,0001,41,000
Total Payable5,10,8005,83,8206,25,2006,79,8007,27,200
