From Ignis to Amaze: 5 best budget cars you can plan if you earn 50,000 monthly

Buying a new car on the average urban income is all about balancing one's aspirations with a sense of practicality. For someone earning around ₹50,000 per month, planning a purchase under ₹8 lakh (ex-showroom) can be financially manageable with careful budgeting and the right loan strategy. Most entry-level hatchbacks and compact models today offer a good bang for your buck while ensuring lower running costs and easy financing options that make ownership realistic for first-time buyers.

But the market has a plethora of cars under the ₹8 lakh mark, and to understand which options fit comfortably within reach, one needs to take a good look at their finances and get an idea of the range of down payment that is possible. The average down payment for car loans ranges from 10-20% of the on-road price, but we suggest putting down at least 30% to ensure a lower EMI, thereby leaving you with headroom for running costs.

To better illustrate the difference in these financing scenarios, we have brought together a list of five cars that fit within the reach of someone earning around ₹50,000 per month and calculated the respective EMI and total interest based on two different down payment options:

Maruti Suzuki Ignis:

Down Payment Scenario Down Payment ( ₹ ) Loan Amount ( ₹ ) EMI ( ₹ /month) Total Interest Paid ( ₹ ) Total Amount Payable ( ₹ ) 10% 63,500 5,71,500 11,775 1,35,000 7,06,500 30% 1,90,500 4,44,500 9,145 1,04,200 5,48,700 Prev Next

Among the most affordable premium hatchbacks in the country, the Maruti Suzuki Ignis offers a practical entry point into car ownership. With an on-road price of around ₹6.35 lakh, the Ignis is manageable for someone earning ₹50,000 per month, provided the loan and EMI are planned prudently.

With a 10% down payment, the monthly EMI of nearly ₹11,800 would consume close to a quarter of a ₹50,000 salary, leaving limited flexibility for running costs and savings. The 30% option requires a higher initial contribution, but brings the EMI down to just over ₹9,000, easing long-term financial pressure and reducing interest outgo by around ₹30,000.

Renault Kiger:

Five weeks after unveiling the refreshed Triber, Renault has rolled out an updated Kiger. (Mohd Nasir for HT Auto)

Down Payment Scenario → Down Payment ( ₹ ) Loan Amount ( ₹ ) EMI ( ₹ /month) Total Interest Paid ( ₹ ) Total Amount Payable ( ₹ ) 10% 67,500 6,07,500 12,519 1,43,640 7,51,140 30% 2,02,500 4,72,500 9,747 1,11,320 5,83,820 Prev Next

The Renault Kiger positions itself as a stylish compact SUV that remains accessible for buyers across the country. With an on-road price of ₹6.75 lakh, careful financing can make ownership feasible without overstretching monthly budgets.

Opting for the minimum 10% down payment pushes the EMI above ₹12,500. The 30% down payment reduces the EMI to under ₹10,000 and trims total interest by over ₹30,000, offering a more sustainable repayment plan.

Tata Altroz:

The Tata Altroz received a facelift in May 2025, rejuvenating its value proposition against the likes of the Hyundai i20

Down Payment Scenario → Down Payment ( ₹ ) Loan Amount ( ₹ ) EMI ( ₹ /month) Total Interest Paid ( ₹ ) Total Amount Payable ( ₹ ) 10% 72,100 6,48,900 13,400 1,55,100 8,04,000 30% 2,16,300 5,04,700 10,420 1,20,500 6,25,200 Prev Next

The Tata Altroz is a premium hatchback that combines a sporty design with the performance to back it up, making it an appealing choice for someone earning ₹50,000 per month. With an on-road price of ₹7.21 lakh, careful planning can keep ownership manageable.

A minimum down payment of 10% results in a monthly EMI that exceeds ₹13,000, which can place considerable financial strain when combined with running costs. Increasing the down payment to 30% lowers the EMI to around ₹10,400 and reduces total interest paid by over ₹34,000.

Hyundai i20:

Down Payment Scenario Down Payment ( ₹ ) Loan Amount ( ₹ ) EMI ( ₹ /month) Total Interest Paid ( ₹ ) Total Amount Payable ( ₹ ) 10% 78,300 7,04,700 14,570 1,69,500 8,74,200 30% 2,34,900 5,47,800 11,330 1,32,000 6,79,800 Prev Next

The Hyundai i20 remains one of the most popular premium hatchbacks in India, with a great set of features and brand appeal. With a minimum down payment of 10% on the on-road price of ₹7.83 lakh, the EMI crosses ₹14,500, consuming nearly 30% of our monthly income. The 30% down payment scenario, while requiring a larger upfront sum of around ₹2.35 lakh, reduces the EMI to just over ₹11,300 and lowers total interest by more than ₹37,000.

Honda Amaze:

The 2024 Honda Amaze faceift was launched in India as the most affordable car with ADAS on our shores

Down Payment Scenario → Down Payment ( ₹ ) Loan Amount ( ₹ ) EMI ( ₹ /month) Total Interest Paid ( ₹ ) Total Amount Payable ( ₹ ) 10% 83,700 7,53,300 15,580 1,81,500 9,34,800 30% 2,51,100 5,86,200 12,120 1,41,000 7,27,200 Prev Next

The Honda Amaze continues to be a preferred compact sedan for urban buyers seeking comfort and refinement. With an on-road price of ₹8.37 lakh, the 10% down payment results in an EMI of over ₹15,500, which takes up nearly one-third of monthly earnings. Choosing a 30% down payment reduces the EMI to just above ₹12,100 and cuts total interest by over ₹40,000.

Now let's see how these 5 stack up in terms of prices and financing: