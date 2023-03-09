India installs 'world's first' bamboo crash barrier| 5 points

India has tested bamboo crash barrier as an environmental friendly alternative to steel. Union minister Nitin Gadkari said the "world's first" 200-meter-long bamboo crash barrier has been installed on a highway connecting Chandrapur and Yavatmal districts in Maharashtra.

“An extraordinary accomplishment towards achieving #AatmanirbharBharat has been made with the development of the world’s first 200-meter-long Bamboo Crash Barrier, which has been installed on the Vani-Warora Highway, ” Nitin Gadkari, the Minister of Road Transport and Highways said in a tweet.

1. The 200-meter long bamboo crash barrier, christened as "Bahu Balli", along with being environmental friendly, it offers an economic opportunity to bamboo sector.

2. Until now, steel barriers were used on either side of a highway to keep vehicles from leaving the road network. It also prevents animals from coming out on the highways.

3. This crash barrier is made of Bambusa Balcoa bamboo that has been treated with creosote oil and coated with recycled High-Density Poly Ethylene (HDPE).

4. The crash barrier will be an alternative to steel and will be environmentally friendly. According to a statement from the ministry, bamboo crash barriers have a recycling value of 50–70% compared to 30–50% for steel barriers.

5. The technology had also undergone extensive testing at a number of government-run facilities, such as the National Automotive Test Tracks (NATRAX) in Pithampur, Indore, and was classified as Class 1 in the Fire Rating Test that was carried out at the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) in Roorkee. The Indian Road Congress had also approved the bamboo impact barrier, Gadkari said.