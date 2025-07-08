Jeep India July 2025 offers: Up to 3.90 lakh off on Meridian, Compass. Check details

Jeep India has launched interesting discounts and offers on its SUV range for July 2025, with the maximum possible savings of up to ₹3.90 lakh, depending on the model and consumer eligibility. The US carmaker has a combination of consumer promotions and corporate discounts on three of its flagship models, the Compass, Meridian, and Grand Cherokee. The American carmaker is offering discounts on the Meridian, Grand Cherokee and Compass models in July.

Note that these offers are available only for specific trims and classes of buyers, and some programmes can't be combined. Potential customers are requested to approach their local Jeep dealers for specific eligibility and offer information. Thanks to these offers, Jeep hopes to attract more consumers to its dealerships this month, particularly those targeting the purchase of high-end SUVs.

Jeep July Benefits: Meridian

At the top of the discount pack is the Jeep Meridian, which now also comes with total benefits of up to ₹3.90 lakh. This includes a direct consumer offer of ₹2.30 lakh, in addition to a corporate discount of up to ₹1.30 lakh. Apart from that, an exclusive corporate scheme provides an additional ₹30,000 for specified buyers like medical professionals and leasing companies. This cannot be availed along with the regular corporate discount.

(Also read: Jeep Wrangler Willys ‘41 Edition: 5 things that have changed on the special edition)

Jeep July Benefits: Compass

Jeep's mid-size SUV Compass is also being offered with lucrative discounts. Customers are eligible for a maximum discount of ₹2.80 lakh under combined consumer and corporate schemes. Additionally, there is an extra benefit of ₹15,000 for specific professionals such as doctors and certain corporate customers. This special offer, however, cannot be clubbed with the normal corporate discount, limiting the maximum available benefits to ₹2.95 lakh per month.

(Also read: Jeep Meridian for Brazil updated with new 2.2-litre diesel engine)

Jeep July Benefits: Grand Cherokee

At the top of the range, the Jeep Grand Cherokee, which is now being offered in a single Limited (O) variant at ₹67.50 lakh (ex-showroom), comes with a straight ₹3 lakh discount. Although it does not have multiple benefit levels like the Compass or Meridian, this flat discount makes the premium SUV an even more attractive proposition for customers this month.

Jeep July Benefits: Jeep Wave

Each of these offers is further augmented by the continuing Jeep Wave ownership programme, which offers a range of premium services and customer care benefits for Indian Jeep owners.