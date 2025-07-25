Kawasaki India offers up to 1 Lakh off on its motorcycles

Kawasaki India has rolled out a limited-time offer that brings significant savings on some of its popular motorcycles. Valid only until July 31, 2025, the offer includes benefits of up to ₹1 lakh across a few of the brand’s flagship and adventure tourer models, making this an attractive time for potential buyers. Personalised Offers on Kawasaki KX 250 Check Offers The Kawasaki Versys 1100 doesn't look different but will behave differently owing to its mechanical changes.

These offers are available on the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, Versys 1100, Versys 650, and Versys-X 300. The discounts can be applied to various cost components such as the ex-showroom price, insurance, and registration charges. Additionally, Kawasaki has made it easier to finance these models by introducing a low down payment option, helping more riders take the plunge into big bike ownership.

Ninja ZX-10R

Leading the charge is the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, which now comes with a flat benefit of ₹1 lakh. This high-performance superbike, priced at ₹18.50 lakh (ex-showroom), is powered by a 998cc inline four-cylinder engine. The engine churns out 200 bhp at 13,200 rpm and 114.9 Nm of torque at 11,400 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox featuring a bi-directional quickshifter. The bike also packs a suite of electronic aids including launch control, traction control, cruise control, engine brake control, and a TFT screen with smartphone connectivity.

(Also read: 2025 Kawasaki Z900 launched at ₹9.52 lakh)

Versys 1100

The Versys 1100 adventure tourer is also being offered with ₹1 lakh in benefits. Without discounts, the ex-showroom price stands at ₹12.90 lakh. It features a larger 1,099cc engine that makes 133 bhp and 112 Nm of torque, matched to a 6-speed gearbox with assist and slipper clutch. This recently updated model now offers even better performance for long-distance touring.

Versys 650

For those looking for a more budget-friendly tourer, the Versys 650 now comes with a ₹25,000 discount, bringing its price down to ₹7.52 lakh (ex-showroom). Powered by a 649 cc parallel-twin engine, it makes 65.7 bhp and 61 Nm of torque. It also features a TFT display, smartphone connectivity, traction control, LED lighting, and USB charging.

(Also read: 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 300 launched at ₹3.43 lakh)

Versys-X 300

The smallest in the Versys range, the Versys-X 300, now includes accessories worth ₹15,000 under the new offer. It runs on a 296 cc twin-cylinder engine producing 38.5 bhp and 26.1 Nm, mated to a 6-speed transmission with a slipper clutch.

These limited-period offers are subject to stock availability and present a great opportunity for enthusiasts to get on a Kawasaki with added value.