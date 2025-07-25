Kawasaki India offers up to ₹1 Lakh off on its motorcycles
Kawasaki India has launched a limited-time offer on select motorcycles, providing benefits up to ₹1 lakh until July 31, 2025.
Kawasaki India has rolled out a limited-time offer that brings significant savings on some of its popular motorcycles. Valid only until July 31, 2025, the offer includes benefits of up to ₹1 lakh across a few of the brand’s flagship and adventure tourer models, making this an attractive time for potential buyers.
These offers are available on the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, Versys 1100, Versys 650, and Versys-X 300. The discounts can be applied to various cost components such as the ex-showroom price, insurance, and registration charges. Additionally, Kawasaki has made it easier to finance these models by introducing a low down payment option, helping more riders take the plunge into big bike ownership.
Ninja ZX-10R
Leading the charge is the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, which now comes with a flat benefit of ₹1 lakh. This high-performance superbike, priced at ₹18.50 lakh (ex-showroom), is powered by a 998cc inline four-cylinder engine. The engine churns out 200 bhp at 13,200 rpm and 114.9 Nm of torque at 11,400 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox featuring a bi-directional quickshifter. The bike also packs a suite of electronic aids including launch control, traction control, cruise control, engine brake control, and a TFT screen with smartphone connectivity.
Versys 1100
The Versys 1100 adventure tourer is also being offered with ₹1 lakh in benefits. Without discounts, the ex-showroom price stands at ₹12.90 lakh. It features a larger 1,099cc engine that makes 133 bhp and 112 Nm of torque, matched to a 6-speed gearbox with assist and slipper clutch. This recently updated model now offers even better performance for long-distance touring.
Versys 650
For those looking for a more budget-friendly tourer, the Versys 650 now comes with a ₹25,000 discount, bringing its price down to ₹7.52 lakh (ex-showroom). Powered by a 649 cc parallel-twin engine, it makes 65.7 bhp and 61 Nm of torque. It also features a TFT display, smartphone connectivity, traction control, LED lighting, and USB charging.
Versys-X 300
The smallest in the Versys range, the Versys-X 300, now includes accessories worth ₹15,000 under the new offer. It runs on a 296 cc twin-cylinder engine producing 38.5 bhp and 26.1 Nm, mated to a 6-speed transmission with a slipper clutch.
These limited-period offers are subject to stock availability and present a great opportunity for enthusiasts to get on a Kawasaki with added value.