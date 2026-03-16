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    Kawasaki Ninja 300 gets a price cut of ₹28,000, now priced at ₹2.89 lakh

    Kawasaki is offering a limited-time discount of 28,000 on the Ninja 300, reducing its price to 2.89 lakh until March 2026.

    Updated on: Mar 16, 2026 7:44 AM IST
    By Paarth Khatri
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    Kawasaki has introduced a limited-period discount on the Ninja 300, with the announcement made through the brand’s official social media channels.

    The Ninja 300 uses a liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine.
    The Ninja 300 uses a liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine.

    How much can you save on the Ninja 300?

    Under the ongoing offer, the Ninja 300 is being offered with a price reduction of 28,000. With the discount applied, the motorcycle’s effective ex-showroom price comes down to 2.89 lakh, compared to its usual price of 3.17 lakh (ex-showroom).

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    Kawasaki has clarified that the offer is valid only until the end of March 2026. Customers interested in purchasing the motorcycle will need to complete their booking within this timeframe to take advantage of the discount. There might be some terms and conditions that the authorized dealerships might apply, so we would suggest that you get in touch with them if you are interested in this offer.

    Engine and performance

    Powering the Ninja 300 is a liquid-cooled, 4-stroke parallel-twin engine. The motor delivers 29.0 kW (39 PS) of power at 11,000 rpm and 26.1 Nm of torque at 10,000 rpm. It is paired with a 6-speed gearbox that features a return shift mechanism.

    Dimensions and chassis

    The motorcycle is underpinned by a tubular diamond frame. It has a wheelbase of 1,405 mm and ground clearance of 140 mm, while the seat height stands at 785 mm. The Ninja 300 weighs 179 kg (kerb) and carries a 17-litre fuel tank.

    In terms of overall proportions, the motorcycle measures 2,015 mm in length, 715 mm in width and 1,160 mm in height. It also features a 93 mm trail and a 35-degree steering angle on both sides.

    Suspension and brakes

    Suspension duties are handled by 37 mm telescopic forks at the front, paired with a bottom-link Uni-Trak rear suspension with a gas-charged shock and five-step preload adjustability. Wheel travel is rated at 120 mm at the front and 132 mm at the rear.

    Braking hardware includes a 290 mm single-petal disc at the front with a dual-piston caliper, along with a 220 mm single-petal disc at the rear, also paired with a dual-piston caliper.

    • Paarth Khatri
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Paarth Khatri

      Paarth's passion for cars and motorcycles started with collecting newspaper clippings and brochures when he was just a kid. He is obsessed with cars and technology and can talk about them all day. He has been in the auto industry since 2019 and is ready to drive or ride anything.Read More

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    News/Car Bike/Kawasaki Ninja 300 Gets A Price Cut Of ₹28,000, Now Priced At ₹2.89 Lakh
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