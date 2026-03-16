Kawasaki Ninja 300 gets a price cut of ₹28,000, now priced at ₹2.89 lakh
Kawasaki is offering a limited-time discount of ₹28,000 on the Ninja 300, reducing its price to ₹2.89 lakh until March 2026.
Kawasaki has introduced a limited-period discount on the Ninja 300, with the announcement made through the brand’s official social media channels.
How much can you save on the Ninja 300?
Under the ongoing offer, the Ninja 300 is being offered with a price reduction of ₹28,000. With the discount applied, the motorcycle’s effective ex-showroom price comes down to ₹2.89 lakh, compared to its usual price of ₹3.17 lakh (ex-showroom).
Check similar bikesFind more bikes
Kawasaki Ninja 300
₹ 3.17 Lakhs
BMW G 310 RR
₹ 2.81 - 2.99 Lakhs
TVS Apache RR 310
₹ 2.78 - 3.37 Lakhs
Yamaha R3
₹ 3.39 Lakhs
KTM RC 390
₹ 3.23 Lakhs Onwards
Zontes 350R
₹ 2.57 Lakhs Onwards
Kawasaki has clarified that the offer is valid only until the end of March 2026. Customers interested in purchasing the motorcycle will need to complete their booking within this timeframe to take advantage of the discount. There might be some terms and conditions that the authorized dealerships might apply, so we would suggest that you get in touch with them if you are interested in this offer.
Engine and performance
Powering the Ninja 300 is a liquid-cooled, 4-stroke parallel-twin engine. The motor delivers 29.0 kW (39 PS) of power at 11,000 rpm and 26.1 Nm of torque at 10,000 rpm. It is paired with a 6-speed gearbox that features a return shift mechanism.
Dimensions and chassis
The motorcycle is underpinned by a tubular diamond frame. It has a wheelbase of 1,405 mm and ground clearance of 140 mm, while the seat height stands at 785 mm. The Ninja 300 weighs 179 kg (kerb) and carries a 17-litre fuel tank.
In terms of overall proportions, the motorcycle measures 2,015 mm in length, 715 mm in width and 1,160 mm in height. It also features a 93 mm trail and a 35-degree steering angle on both sides.
Suspension and brakes
Suspension duties are handled by 37 mm telescopic forks at the front, paired with a bottom-link Uni-Trak rear suspension with a gas-charged shock and five-step preload adjustability. Wheel travel is rated at 120 mm at the front and 132 mm at the rear.
Braking hardware includes a 290 mm single-petal disc at the front with a dual-piston caliper, along with a 220 mm single-petal disc at the rear, also paired with a dual-piston caliper.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPaarth Khatri
Paarth's passion for cars and motorcycles started with collecting newspaper clippings and brochures when he was just a kid. He is obsessed with cars and technology and can talk about them all day. He has been in the auto industry since 2019 and is ready to drive or ride anything.Read More