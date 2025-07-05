Kia Carens Clavis EV to BMW 2 Series GC: 4 upcoming car launches in July

We are officially in the second half of the calendar year, and the auto sector is just warming up with new launches. The month of July has some hotly anticipated offerings coming soon right from all-electrics, to new variants and upgrades. What does the new car lineup look like in July 2025, let’s take a look. July will see two electric people movers coming to the market, as well as two performance-friendly offerings getting key updates

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is expected to get a nip-and-tuck refresh, possibly with the new inclusion of new reasonably priced variants

1. Mahindra XUV 3XO

Mahindra is planning to update the XUV 3XO soon, bringing a subtle refresh to its subcompact SUV. The automaker introduced the XUV 3XO nameplate (replacing XUV300) last year, bringing a comprehensive refresh to the model. The new update aims to bring a nip-and-tuck change to the lineup, possibly with new and more reasonably priced variants. The hardware is likely to remain the same.

The new-gen BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe will replace its predecessor, promising several improvements

2. New-gen BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

BMW will introduce the new-generation 2 Series Gran Coupe later this month. The second iteration of its styling entry-level sedan promises to be bigger and better, featuring marked improvements on every front. The new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe gets a new design language, more tech-friendly cabin, and promises better ergonomics overall. It is still expected to be priced under the ₹50 lakh (ex-showroom) mark, competing against the Mercedes-Benz A-Class, and a host of other full-size sedans.

The MG M9 will be the automaker's first offering in the luxury space in India and will be sold via the new MG Select premium dealerships

3. MG M9

JSW MG Motor India will be entering the luxury segment with the M9 Limousine, its luxurious panel van. The all-electric MG M9 is expected to arrive later in the month with the second row in this breadbox-shaped offering being the highlight. With seats identical to a first-class cabin, the M9 promises a luxurious experience, elevated by its 245 bhp electric motor and a usable range of 548 km on a single charge, via the 90 kWh battery pack. The new MG M9 will take on the Kia Carnival and Toyota Vellfire in this niche segment.

The Kia Carens Clavis EV will be identical on the Carens Clavis barring the restyled front and an electric powertrain

4. Kia Carens Clavis EV

Kia is all set to roll out the new Carens Clavis EV as its first mass-market electric offering. Based on the new Carens Clavis that went on sale recently, the all-electric version promises the same comfort and practicality as the petrol and diesel-powered iteration, albeit with an electric powertrain. There’s no word on the motor and its output just yet, while Kia promises a range of 490 km on a single charge. Visually, the Carens Clavis EV is identical to its ICE sibling, but gets a closed-off grille with a charging port, a full-width LED DRL at the front, new alloy wheels, and more. Kia will announce more details, including prices, on July 15, for the Carens Clavis EV.