Kia Syros achieves 5-star crash test rating by Bharat NCAP

Bharat NCAP has conducted crash tests on the Kia Syros, which has achieved an impressive 5-star rating in both Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and Child Occupant Protection (COP). The vehicle received a score of 30.21 out of 32 for AOP and 44.42 out of 49 for COP. The assessment included both the premium HTX+ petrol-DCT variant and the mid-tier HTK(O) petrol-MT model of the Syros. Kia Syros is offered with two engine options. There is a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine and a 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine.

In the frontal offset deformable barrier test, the Syros earned a score of 14.21 out of 16, while it achieved a perfect score of 16 in the side offset deformable barrier test. The tested model was equipped with features such as seat belt reminders, electronic stability control, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and airbags.

Kia Syros safety features

The Kia Syros is outfitted with an array of safety features designed to enhance protection. It includes six airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), an emergency stop signal, parking sensors for both the front and rear, seatbelt reminders, and a rear occupant alert system.

Additionally, it is equipped with a brakeforce assist system, electronic stability control, vehicle stability management, and Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Kia Syros Specifications

The Kia Syros is offered with both petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol models are equipped with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, which is also present in the Sonet Turbo variants. However, in contrast to the Sonet, the turbo petrol engine can be paired with either a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. This engine delivers 118 bhp and generates a peak torque of 172 Nm.

On the other hand, the diesel versions of the Syros utilize the same 1.5-litre diesel engine that powers the Sonet, Seltos, and Kia Carens. The diesel engine in the Syros produces a maximum power output of 116 bhp and a peak torque of 250 Nm. It is available with either a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Kia Syros price

Kia Syros is priced between ₹9 lakh and ₹17.80 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Kia Syros features

The Kia Syros is equipped with a 30-inch panoramic dual-screen configuration, which comprises a touchscreen infotainment system alongside a digital instrument cluster. This infotainment system supports wireless connectivity for both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Additionally, the interior of the Syros boasts ventilated seating in both the front and rear, a second row of seats that can slide and recline, a push-button engine start/stop feature, a 360-degree parking camera, a wireless charging pad, dual USB-C ports, front parking sensors, and a panoramic sunroof.