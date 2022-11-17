Kia teases Seltos facelift for US market, India launch likely in January 2023

Kia Motors has already introduced the 'facelift' version of the Seltos SUV in the company's home market of South Korea. The car will be launched in the United States this week, and before the launch, Kia has teased the updated SUV for the North American market. In India, the updated Seltos may be introduced at the Auto Expo in New Delhi, in January 2023.

What updates have been given in Seltos Facelift?

According to HT Auto, the new Seltos has an updated face and a larger grille, that boasts of illuminated accents. The head lights and front bumper have both been reworked; additionally, on the back, the tail lights are new, and are interconnected by a stretched light strip in the middle.

Meanwhile, on the inside, the car gets a fresh 10.25-inch main infotainment display, as well as 10.25-inch driver display. Also, reports state that for customers in the US, the automobile giant is likely to offer the same engine options on the Seltos facelift that it does to customers in South Korea. This means 2 engine options – a 2.0-litre four-cylinder unit, and a turbocharged 1.6-litre motor.

These produce maximum power and peak torque of 147hp and 180Nm, and 195hp and 295Nm, respectively.

Kia Seltos in India

In India, the original Seltos was launched in June 2020 at a starting price of ₹9.69 lakh (ex-showroom). Here, at present, the SUV comes in the 1.4-litre GDI turbo petrol, 1.5-litre Smartstream petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel engine options. In the updated version, the car is likely to continue with these engine options.

