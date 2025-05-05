Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e cross 6,300 sales mark in 1.5 months. Check details

Indian automaker, Mahindra and Mahindra has stated to have retailed more than 6,300 units of its born electric SUVs. The Mahindra BE 6 and the XEV 9e both were launched in November 2024. While the deliveries of the electric SUVs began from mid-March 2025 onward. Mahindra XEV 9e and Mahindra BE 6e come sharing a wide range of components.

Interestingly, although deliveries of only the top spec, Pack Three versions of the Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 have started, deliveries for the second to top variant - Pack Three Select, of both the SUVs will start in June 2025. In the meantime, deliveries for the Pack two variant of both the SUVs will start from July 2025 and deliveries for the Pack One variant, which is the lowest variant for both the models as well as the Pack One Select variant, which is offered only with the BE 6 will start from August 2025 onwards.

The Mahindra BE 6 Pack one is priced at ₹18.90 lakh, while the Pack One Above has a price tag of ₹20.50 lakh. In the meantime, the Pack Two and the Pack Three Select of the BE 6 are available at ₹21.90 lakh and ₹24.50 lakh, respectively. The range-topping Pack Three of the Mahindra BE 6 comes for ₹26.90 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom.

The Mahindra XEV 9e lineup, on the other hand, begins at ₹21.90 lakh for the Pack One Variant, while the Pack Two variant has been priced at ₹24.90 lakh. The Pack Three Select and the Pack Three variants of the XEV 9e are available at ₹27.90 lakh and ₹30.50 lakh, respectively. All prices are ex-showroom.

Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e: Battery pack options and range

Both Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e will offer buyers a choice of two battery packs - 59 kWh and 79 kWh. Peculiarly, the higher battery pack is only offered with the range-topping Pack Three trim levels of both electric SUVs. In contrast, all the other variants get the lower 59 kWh battery pack. Both these battery packs support DC fast charging at a rate of up to 175 kW, that charges the battery from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in a claimed 20 minutes.

Mahindra asserts that the BE 6 can cover a distance of up to 535 km with its 59 kWh battery pack, while the 79 kWh version is claimed to provide a range of 682 km. The XEV 9e, on the other hand, is said to have a range of 542 km with the 59 kWh battery and 656 km with the 79 kWh battery pack.

Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e: Specs

Mahindra BE 6 and the XEV 9e with the lower 59 kWh battery pack deliver a peak output of 230 bhp and with the higher 79 kWh battery pack, both the cars will deliver 285 bhp.