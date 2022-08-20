Mahindra ends suspense over price of new Scorpio Classic

Automobile giant Mahindra & Mahindra have finally announced the price of its new Scorpio Classic. The new SUV will be available in two variants Classic S and Classic S11.



The ex-showroom price of Mahindra Scorpio Classic S is ₹11.99 lakh while Classic S11 has an ex-showroom price of ₹15.49 lakh, Hindustan Times sister website Live Hindustan reported. The carmaker had launched its new Scorpio Classic on August 12.



Mahindra has made several changes to this Scorpio variant as per the needs of the customers. “Scorpio is a landmark model which has strengthened Mahindra's reputation. It is a highly-demanding SUV with more than eight lakh customers. It is used by armed forces, paramilitary forces and law enforcement agencies. We are offering new SUV in the form of Scorpio Classic,” Vijay Nakra, president, automotive division, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, said during the launch.



New Scorpio Classic is equipped with an all-aluminium lightweight GEN-2 mHawk engine which generates 97 kW of power and 300 Nm of torque. It's engine is 55 kilogrammes lighter and provides 14 per cent more efficiency.



Talking about interiors, the new Scorpio Classic has a new two tone beige-and-black interior theme. It has a classic wood pattern console and premium quilted upholstery. The SUV has also been equipped with phone mirroring and other modern functionalities including a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, the Live Hindustan report said.



The new Scorpio classic will be available in five colours which includes RedRage, Napoli Black, Deset Silver, Pearl White and Galaxy Grey.





