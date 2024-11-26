Mahindra XEV 9e, BE 6e electric SUVs launched in India, priced from 18.90 lakh

Mahindra launched the XEV 9e and BE 6e electric SUVs in the Indian market on Tuesday. The Mahindra XEV 9e has been launched at a starting price of ₹21.90 lakh (ex-showroom), while the BE 6e is priced at ₹18.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The new electric SUVs join the automaker's XUV400 compact electric SUV. Also, with these two electric cars, the homegrown auto major launched the two sub-brands XEV and BE as well. The electric SUVs will be available in the market from January 2025 and deliveries will commence around February and March next year. Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6e electric SUVs share the same INGLO underpinning. They will join the Mahindra XUV400 compact electric SUV.

Mahindra XEV 9e & BE 6e: Design

Based on the same INGLO platform, which is an EV-specific modular architecture slated to house a few more future Mahindra electric cars, the Mahindra XEV 9e incorporates a triangular LED headlamp configuration, LED DRLs stretching across the SUV's width. It has inverted L-shaped connected LED DRLs and sleek LED taillights. Some other design elements include an illuminated logo and a butch look.

The Mahindra BE 6e comes with a contemporary design philosophy, which includes sharp character lines, bulky wheel arches, C-shaped LED DRLs and a sleek bumper. It also has a hood scoop to ensure aerodynamic efficiency and an illuminated BE emblem on the hood. The SUV also comes with aerodynamically optimised 20-inch wheels.

Mahindra XEV 9e & BE 6e: Interior and features

Both the Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6e come with driver-focused cabins. The carmaker claims that it has taken inspiration from fighter jets for designing the cabin of these SUVs. Highlight in the XEV 9e's cabin is a triple-screen setup that combines three 12.3-inch displays powered by Mahindra's Adrenox software. For the BE 6e, the number of screens is two and both are of the same size. The XEV 9e gets a wireless smartphone charger, a panoramic sunroof and an ADAS suite. The Mahindra BE 6e gets an illuminated logo and a large sunroof. The SUV also has features like an ADAS suite and a 360-degree camera. The 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system is another key feature inside the cabin of these SUVs.

Mahindra XEV 9e & BE 6e: Powertrain

The Mahindra INGLO platform supports two different battery pack options, which are 59 kWh and 79 kWh units. Initially, only the smaller battery pack variants will be available. Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6e come equipped with lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery packs, promising enhanced thermal protection. Both these two electric SUVs offer fast charging capabilities, promising 20-80 per cent charge in just 20 minutes using a 175 kW DC fast charger. These electric powertrains are capable of churning out peak power output between 224 bhp and 278 bhp. The 79 kWh battery pack promises around 500 km range on a single charge.