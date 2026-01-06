Mahindra XUV 3XO EV launched in India, prices start at 13.89 lakh

Mahindra has launched the new XUV 3XO EV in India, with prices starting at ₹13.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base AX5 variant and going as high as ₹14.96 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec AX7L. The electric iteration of the popular sub-4m SUV brings a range of new features and amenities with the aim of penetrating the sub-compact EV space on our shores. Deliveries are scheduled to commence on February 23, 2026. Personalised Offers on Mahindra XUV 400 EV Check Offers Check Offers The Mahindra XUV 3XO EV has been launched in India, with prices going as high as ₹ 14.96 lakh

Category XUV 3XO EV AX5 XUV 3XO EV AX7L (adds over AX5) Design Single-pane sunroof, R16 diamond-cut alloys, twin 10.25-inch infotainment & cluster, leatherette steering, LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs with turn indicators, Infinity LED tail lamps, roof rails, rear spoiler Skyroof panoramic sunroof, soft-touch leatherette dashboard & door trims, leatherette seats, R17 diamond-cut alloys, LED front fog lamps Comfort & Convenience Dual-zone climate control, passive keyless entry, push-button start, EPB with auto hold, auto headlamps & rain-sensing wipers, electrically foldable ORVMs, height-adjustable driver seat, rear armrest with cupholders, rear wiper/washer & defogger, 60:40 split rear seat, rear AC vents, wireless charger, front & rear USB charging Auto-dimming IRVM, cooled glovebox with illumination, illuminated sun visors with vanity mirrors Safety Rear-view camera, ESP, 6 airbags, TPMS, cruise control Level 2 ADAS suite, adaptive cruise control with stop & go, Smart Pilot Assist, 360-degree camera with blind view monitor, front parking assist ADAS Features — Lane departure warning & protection, lane keep assist, traffic sign recognition, forward collision warning, AEB (vehicle, pedestrian, cyclist), high beam assist Technology Adrenox with Alexa, online navigation, wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, 6 speakers with steering controls 7-speaker Harman Kardon audio with Dolby Atmos, 65W USB-C fast charging Performance (Common) 39.4 kWh battery, 110 kW power, 310 Nm torque, 0–80% in 50 min (50 kW DC), Fun/Fast/Fearless drive modes, FDD suspension with MTV-CL tech, 10.6 m turning circle Same as AX5 View All Prev Next

Mahindra XUV 3XO EV: Battery and range

On the design front, the XUV 3XO EV looks barely unchanged from the ICE-powered XUV 3XO RevX lineup

The XUV 3XO EV is powered by a 39.4 kWh battery pack that Mahindra claims can offer up to 285 km of real-world range on a single charge. With this, the electric SUV can offer 310 Nm of torque through its 110 kW motor that can adjust power output and dynamics through three driving modes: Fun, Fast, and Fearless. There is only one battery pack and motor configuration across both variants.

The XUV 3XO EV features Frequency Dependent Damping suspension that adjusts according to the terrain conditions. It offers a turning circle diameter of 10.6 m.

Mahindra XUV 3XO EV: Features and creature comforts

The XUV 3XO EV gets the core essentials from its ICE-powered counterpart

The XUV 3XO EV carries over the core essentials from its ICE-powered counterpart, and these include its Level-2 ADAS with the 360-degree camera and EPB with Auto Hold. The safety suite is further underpinned by 6 airbags, ESP, cruise control, TPMS, and a rearview camera.

The SUV continues to carry features such as the dualscreen infotainment display alongside a fully digital instrument cluster and a 7-speaker Harmon Kardon audio system with Dolby Atmos. This is complemented by an Adrenox connectivity suite with more than 80 features.

Occupants are treated to dual-zone climate control with rear AC vents, 60:40 split rear seats, as well as front and rear USB charging ports. The driver gets access to a height-adjustable seat, push-button start/stop, keyless entry, auto headlamps with auto rain-sensing wipers, and a wireless charger, among other amenities. The interior is shod in leatherette upholstery and features a panoramic sunroof in the top variant, while the base spec gets a single-pane unit.