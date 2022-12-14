Mahindra's Scorpio top-selling mid-size SUV in November. Check details

Among mid-size SUVs, Mahindra's Scorpio was the top-selling car in November, according to a report in HT's sister publication Live Hindustan. As many as 6,455 Scorpio units got sold last month, up from 3,370 during the same period last year, the report said.

Overall, the mid-size SUV segment saw as many as 20,945 units being bought by customers in November, whereas 15,483 units were bought in November 2021, as per the report. Scorpio has a market share of more than 30% in the segment, it added.

Here are the details:

Rank Model Company Units sold (November 2022) Units sold (November 2021) Change (Growth%) 1. Scorpio Mahindra 6,455 3,370 3,085 (91.54%) 2. XUV 700 Mahindra 5,701 3,207 2,494 (77.77%) 3. Alcazar Hyundai 2,566 2,453 113 (4.60%) 4. Harrier Tata 2,119 2,607 -488 (-18.72%) 5. Hector MG 1,773 1,210 563 (46.53%) 6. Safari Tata 1,437 1,424 13 (0.91%) 7. Compass Jeep 550 1,052 -502 (-47.72%) 8. Tucson Hyundai 247 108 139 (128.70%) 9. Tiguan Volkswagen 76 Launched in December 2021 - 10. C5 Aircross Citroen 21 52 -31 (59.62%)

Mahindra Scorpio

Scorpio is powered by an all-aluminum GEN-2 mHawk engine, which generates maximum power output of 132 PS and peak torque of 300 Nm. It comes with a new, 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, LED projector lamps with a new design, redesigned front bumper, C-shaped LED daytime running lights etc.

At present, the SUV has a starting cost of ₹11.99 lakh, which goes all the way to ₹18.83 lakh (both ex-showroom).

