Maruti Suzuki Brezza to Swift: 5 Maruti Suzuki cars under 10 lakh

Maruti Suzuki has long been India’s go-to brand for affordable, reliable, and fuel-efficient cars. With recent price revisions and GST benefits, several of its popular models now fall comfortably under the ₹10 lakh mark. Whether you’re a first-time buyer or looking to upgrade to a more premium yet budget-friendly option, Maruti’s lineup offers something for everyone — from sporty hatchbacks like the Swift and Baleno to practical choices like the Dzire sedan and the family-friendly Brezza and Ertiga. Here’s a look at five of the best Maruti Suzuki cars you can buy under ₹10 lakh in India. Personalised Offers on Maruti Suzuki Brezza Check Offers Check Offers The fourth generation of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire comes with a revamped design, modern aesthetic, and more features.

5 Maruti Suzuki cars under ₹10 lakh Models Starting ex-showroom price Maruti Suzuki Brezza ₹ 8.26 lakh Maruti Suzuki Swift ₹ 5.79 lakh Maruti Suzuki Dzire ₹ 6.26 lakh Maruti Suzuki Ertiga ₹ 8.80 lakh Maruti Suzuki Baleno ₹ 5.99 lakh View All Prev Next

1. Maruti Brezza

Starting ex-showroom price: ₹8.26 lakh

Variants & range: LXi petrol at ₹8.26 lakh, CNG variant LXi ~ ₹9.17 lakh

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, left, poses for photographs next to a Brezza model at the Maruti stall during Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, in New Delhi.(PTI)

What you get: Compact SUV styling, higher ride height, decent ground clearance, and appeals to buyers wanting an SUV feel without moving to a full-sized SUV. The lower variants will have basic features; higher trims and fuel type options will push the price upward.

Pros/Cons: Good road presence, more cabin space / comfort compared to small hatchbacks. But in higher trims or with extras, it may cross your budget. Also, check fuel efficiency in real conditions, especially for petrol vs CNG, if you are considering running costs.

2. Maruti Swift

Starting ex-showroom price: ₹5.79 lakh

Variants & range: LXi petrol at ₹8.26 lakh, CNG VXi variant ~ ₹7.45 lakh

The Swift is now powered by a three-cylinder engine that is supposed to be more torquey.

What you get: A sporty hatchback style, reliable performance and good resale value. The mid and top trims offer more features like infotainment, safety features and better interiors.

Pros/Cons: Very popular & trusted. Top trims may push close to the pricing of Baleno, which sits in a segment above, so base/mid trims are safer bets. Also, the new three-cylinder engine lacks the punch that the four-cylinder unit had.

3. Maruti Dzire

Starting ex-showroom price: ₹6.26 lakh

Variants & range: LXi petrol at ₹6.26 lakh, CNG VXi variant ~ ₹8.03 lakh

The Dzire sedan is one of the best-selling offerings from Maruti Suzuki and has been a power player since its initial launch back in 2008.

What you get: A good-looking sedan for small families who want a compact sedan look and feel. It also comes with added advantage of being a Maruti Suzuki which means reliability and good after-sales support.

Pros/Cons: Elegant looks, comfortable ride; but the trunk adds bulk and may reduce rear visibility. Also, higher trims may cross your budget limit.

4. Maruti Ertiga (Lower variants)

Starting ex-showroom price: ₹8.80 lakh

Variants & range: LXi petrol at ₹8.80 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 was officially launched with a slew of updates on Friday at a starting price of ₹8.35 lakh.

What you get: A 7-seater MPV, more space, good for families or those wanting extra passenger/boot flexibility.

Pros/Cons: Versatility is its strength—lots of space. But the base variants might skip on premium features, and fuel efficiency will be lower compared to hatchbacks. Also, mid / top and CNG variants go well above ₹10 lakh.

5. Maruti Baleno

Starting ex-showroom price: ₹5.99 lakh

Variants & range: Sigma petrol at ₹5.99 lakh and Delta CNG at ₹7.70 lakh

The Baleno uses a four-cylinder engine. It is offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox or AMT.

What you get: Spacious premium hatchback, good feature set, comfortable ride for daily commuting or highway runs.

Pros/Cons: Well balanced in terms of size, comfort, and price. But the top trims will push it above ₹10 lakh. Be careful in variant/feature selection because you can get the higher variants of the Swift in the similar price range.