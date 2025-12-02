Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Live Launch And Latest Updates: Price, Variants, Range, Colours

Live

By

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara launches today in India. Stay tuned to catch the latest updates directly from the launch event.

The e Vitara is the first electric vehicle in its segment to debut electric four-wheel drive

Maruti Suzuki India will be hosting the launch event for the e-Vitara in India today. The launch event is being hosted in Gurugram, Haryana, in the latter half of the day, close to 6 PM. The carmaker has already launched the EV in the international markets. The all-electric SUV will make its mark as Maruti Suzuki's first-ever EV in the Indian automotive space. Stay tuned to witness the launch of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, with launch pricing, features, variants, colours and more right here on this page.

...Read More