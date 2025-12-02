Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Live Launch And Latest Updates: Price, Variants, Range, Colours
Maruti Suzuki India will be hosting the launch event for the e-Vitara in India today. The launch event is being hosted in Gurugram, Haryana, in the latter half of the day, close to 6 PM. The carmaker has already launched the EV in the international markets. The all-electric SUV will make its mark as Maruti Suzuki's first-ever EV in the Indian automotive space. Stay tuned to witness the launch of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, with launch pricing, features, variants, colours and more right here on this page....Read More
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara launch live: Expected charging times
The UK market model suggests battery options with 49 kWh and 61 kWh battery capacities. In the units sold internationally, both these packs are capable of reaching over 80 per cent charge in 45 minutes using a DC fast charger.
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara launch: What is the Heartect-e Platform
The Heartect-e Platform by Maruti Suzuki is specifically designed for EVs. The platform has been jointly developed by Suzuki and Toyota, featuring a flat floor to maximise interior space, a lightweight structure, and battery protection.
Rivals
The electric SUV is expected to face tough competition in India as it contends against rivals like the Hyundai Creta EV, Mahindra BE 6, Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV, etc. It also easily one of the most awaited electric cars in the Indian passenger vehicle market.
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara launch: Euro NCAP tested
The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara was crash tested by Euro NCAP resulting in a healthy four star score out of five. Built on the Heartect-e platform the EV SUV achieved 77 per cent grade in Adult Occupant Protection, 85 per cent grade in Child Occupant Protection, 79 per cent for Vulnerable Road Users and 72 per cent score in Safety Assist.
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara launch: 2900 units already exported
Maruti Suzuki has already begun selling the e Vitara in 12 European countries including United Kingdom, Germany, France, Norway, Denmark, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Sweden, Hungary, Iceland, Austria and Belgium. The carmaker is producing these units at its plant in Hansalpur, Gujarat. Additionally, the e Vitara will be exported to over 100 countries, according to the manufacturer.