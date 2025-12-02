Edit Profile
    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Live Launch And Latest Updates: Price, Variants, Range, Colours

    By Ryan Paul Massey
    Updated on: Dec 02, 2025 9:18:38 AM IST

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, the carmaker's first EV, is launching in the Indian market today.

    Summary

    The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara launches today in India. Stay tuned to catch the latest updates directly from the launch event.

    The e Vitara is the first electric vehicle in its segment to debut electric four-wheel drive
    Maruti Suzuki India will be hosting the launch event for the e-Vitara in India today. The launch event is being hosted in Gurugram, Haryana, in the latter half of the day, close to 6 PM. The carmaker has already launched the EV in the international markets. The all-electric SUV will make its mark as Maruti Suzuki's first-ever EV in the Indian automotive space. Stay tuned to witness the launch of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, with launch pricing, features, variants, colours and more right here on this page.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 02, 2025 9:18:37 AM IST

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara launch live: Expected charging times

    The UK market model suggests battery options with 49 kWh and 61 kWh battery capacities. In the units sold internationally, both these packs are capable of reaching over 80 per cent charge in 45 minutes using a DC fast charger.

    Dec 02, 2025 9:09:14 AM IST

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara launch: What is the Heartect-e Platform

    The Heartect-e Platform by Maruti Suzuki is specifically designed for EVs. The platform has been jointly developed by Suzuki and Toyota, featuring a flat floor to maximise interior space, a lightweight structure, and battery protection.

    Dec 02, 2025 9:04:47 AM IST

    it is one of the most awaited electric cars in the Indian passenger vehicle market. Rivals

    The electric SUV is expected to face tough competition in India as it contends against rivals like the Hyundai Creta EV, Mahindra BE 6, Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV, etc. It also easily one of the most awaited electric cars in the Indian passenger vehicle market.

    Dec 02, 2025 8:56:17 AM IST

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara launch: Euro NCAP tested

    The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara was crash tested by Euro NCAP resulting in a healthy four star score out of five. Built on the Heartect-e platform the EV SUV achieved 77 per cent grade in Adult Occupant Protection, 85 per cent grade in Child Occupant Protection, 79 per cent for Vulnerable Road Users and 72 per cent score in Safety Assist.

    Dec 02, 2025 8:35:25 AM IST

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara launch: 2900 units already exported

    Maruti Suzuki has already begun selling the e Vitara in 12 European countries including United Kingdom, Germany, France, Norway, Denmark, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Sweden, Hungary, Iceland, Austria and Belgium. The carmaker is producing these units at its plant in Hansalpur, Gujarat. Additionally, the e Vitara will be exported to over 100 countries, according to the manufacturer.

