Maruti Suzuki e Vitara to MG Cyberster: Exciting electric cars confirmed for India launch in coming months

The Indian passenger vehicle market has been witnessing a massive growth in demand and sales over the last few years. Keeping pace with this growing demand, especially for upmarket models, dominated by SUVs and crossovers, several automakers have been launching their respective products in this space. Over the next few weeks, the Indian passenger vehicle market is slated to witness the launch of some exciting cars, including both electric vehicles and ICE-powered models. Indian passenger vehicle market is slated to see the launch of some exciting cars over the next few weeks, including both electric vehicles as well as performance-focused ICE models.(MG Motor)

Here is a quick look at the electric cars that have been confirmed for India launch over the next few weeks.

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, the brand’s first EV, made a major debut at the expo, generating strong interest. Set to compete in the midsize electric SUV segment, it’s expected to offer competitive pricing and strong charging infrastructure. Launching later this year.(HT Photo)

One of the most exciting cars in India slated to launch soon is the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, which will come as the first-ever electric car from the brand. Maruti Suzuki already showcased the e Vitara in India at the Auto Expo 2025, in its production guise. The SUV has been undergoing road tests for quite some time. Expect it to launch here soon and once it arrives, the EV will be sold through Maruti Suzuki's premium retail network Nexa. The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will be propelled by a 49 kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor that is capable of churning out 142 bhp peak power and 192.5 Nm of maximum torque. The electric SUV will be capable of running up to a 500-kilometre range on a full charge.

The MG M9 EV will be offered in 12 cities in the first phase of sales and will be sold through the automaker's luxury retail channel MG Select.

The MG M9 is a premium electric MPV that has a similar size to the Kia Carnival. The MG M9 was showcased at the Auto Expo 2025 and has been confirmed for India launch. Globally known as the Maxus Milfa 9, the MG M9 electric MPV will be sold in India through the automaker's premium retail network MG Select, which will also sell the MG Cyberster electric sportscar. The MG M9 is capable of accommodating up to seven occupants. Globally, the EV is powered by a 90 kWh battery pack and offers a claimed range of up to 430 kilometres on a full charge.

MG Cyberster will be sold through MG Select alongside the M9 EV.( (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade))

MG Cyberster is another exciting electric car slated to launch in the Indian market soon. This EV was showcased at the Auto Expo 2025 alongside the MG M9, alongside which the Cyberster will be sold through the MG Select premium retail network. The two-door sportscar is the most powerful production-spec model from the automaker. It comes packing a futuristic design and an upmarket cabin with plenty of features aided by advanced technologies. Powering this electric convertible is a 77 kWh battery pack that promises up to 443 kilometres range on a full charge. The MG Cyberster will churn out 503 bhp peak power and a maximum torque of 725 Nm.