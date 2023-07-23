Dog lost legs in an accident, now gets wheelchair built for her by Mercedes Benz

German automobile giant Mercedes Benz has won hearts with its latest gesture of building a wheelchair for a dog which lost her hind legs in an accident. The luxury car maker built a custom-made wheelchair for Bunny so that she could roam around easily.



An Instagram user Henry Friedman shared the video of Bunny, narrating how she was abandoned by her owners after the accident. The video went viral and a user commented, suggesting Bunny should have a Mercedes Benz of the wheelchair. According to HT Auto report, Friedman contacted the car brand and shared the canine's ordeal.



Mercedes Benz came up with a custom-built wheelchair for her. “A huge thank you to the team at @mercedesbenzvansusa (and @mb_elcajon) for being so awesome and putting Bunny in a fresh set of wheels—what a fun and impactful way to support the cause! And of course, so much love to @theanimalpad, @losadoptablesorg, and the #teamfinn community for never giving up on Bunny!” a caption along with an Instagram page managed by Friedman read.

Bunny got a custom-built wheelchair by Mercedes Benz,(Instagram/keepingfinn)