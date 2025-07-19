Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4Matic+ Coupe to make its way to India on August 12. Check details…

Mercedes-Benz India has announced that the AMG CLE 53 4Matic+ Coupe will be entering Indian shores on August 12. First unveiled globally in December 2024, this will be the second CLE model in India following the CLE 300 Cabriolet introduced last August. The Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4Matic+ Coupe comes in as a successor to both the C-Class and E-Class coupes. With this luxury performance coupe, Mercedes-Benz continues to broaden its AMG lineup in India. Get Launch Updates on Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe Notify me The upcoming Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4Matic+ Coupe rivals the BMW M2 and the Audi RS5.

In the Indian market, the Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe is expected to compete against the BMW M2 and Audi RS5, based on their ex-showroom price ranges. The Coupe will most likely be priced above the outgoing C-Class Coupe.

Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4Matic+ Coupe: Design

The CLE 53 Coupe adopts a bold and athletic exterior, distinguished by the AMG-specific Panamericana grille with vertical slats and sharply styled LED headlamps. Compared to the CLE Cabriolet, the front bumper has a more aggressive design, complete with a wide air intake for enhanced presence.

Along the sides, the car features flared wheel arches and functional vents behind the front wheels, further underlining its performance-oriented character. Standard 19-inch alloy wheels are offered, while larger 20-inch options are available. At the rear, the coupe sports a sleek full-width tail-lamp design, quad exhaust outlets, a gloss-black diffuser, and twin air vents flanking the bumper.

Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4Matic+ Coupe: Interior and features

Inside, the CLE 53 shares much of its layout with the Cabriolet version but adds distinct AMG elements. These include a flat-bottomed AMG steering wheel wrapped in a mix of Alcantara and leather with red contrast stitching and integrated touch controls.

The cabin adopts a darker, sportier theme with black upholstery and carbon-fibre trim, contrasting with the lighter interior seen in the standard convertible. Key equipment includes an 11.9-inch vertically oriented infotainment display, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and premium features like 64-colour ambient lighting, a Burmester audio system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, memory-function electric seats, wireless charging, and a head-up display.

Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4Matic+ Coupe: Engine and performance

Under the hood, the CLE 53 4Matic+ is powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged inline-six engine paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system. The setup produces 449 hp and 560 Nm of torque, with an additional 40 Nm available temporarily through Overboost.

Power is delivered to all four wheels through a 9-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and Mercedes-AMG’s 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system. The coupe can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in a claimed 4.2 seconds. While the standard top speed is electronically limited to 250 kmph, it can be raised to 270 kmph with the optional AMG Performance Package.