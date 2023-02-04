Home / Car Bike / Mercedes-Benz GLE reveals facelift SUVs, India launch expected this year

Mercedes-Benz GLE reveals facelift SUVs, India launch expected this year

car bike
Published on Feb 04, 2023 06:45 PM IST

Mercedes now offers a new Parking Package with a 360-degree camera and additional views in addition to their Distronic Plus active cruise control technology.

Mercedes fis planning to launch 10 models in India.(AFP)
Mercedes fis planning to launch 10 models in India.(AFP)
ByHT News Desk

Mercedes-Benz has showcased its updated GLE SUVs, GLE and the GLE Coupe, and chances are that the vehicles may take to road this year as the company is planning to bring 10 models to India in 2023. ALSO READ: Budget 2023: Imported cars, including EVs, become costlier

Revamped features of Mercedes-Benz GLE| 5 points

1. The new Mercedes-Benz GLE has redesigned bumpers and diamond inserts for the grille. It receives a set of new LED tail lamps and new alloy wheels on the sides. Additionally, the SUV receives a modified AMG Line style package as standard to give it a sportier appearance.

2. A multi-function steering wheel from the S-Class will now be available on the GLE. Touch-sensitive controls for the infotainment system and digital driver display are mounted on the steering wheel. ALSO READ: Elon Musk gives update on 'Cybertruck' as Tesla shares new video

3. Furthermore, new advanced driver assistance systems are also available. Mercedes now offers a new Parking Package with a 360-degree camera and additional views in addition to their Distronic Plus active cruise control technology.

4. The MBUX system that Mercedes-Benz is currently employing has been modified and now features a new user interface. Dual-screen options are still available, giving the dashboard a seamless and upscale appearance. ALSO READ: Mahindra to showcase new-gen electric SUVs in India. Check details

5. Both SUVs now include an Integrated Starter Generator and 48-volt technology for the powertrain increasing efficiency. The 4MATIC all-wheel drive system is now standard on all automobile models.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
mercedes suv luxury suv car news + 2 more
mercedes suv luxury suv car news + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out