MG Cyberster to BMW 2 Series: Three exciting cars launching in India soon

The Indian passenger car industry is expected to witness a string of new car launches in the weeks to come. The new passenger cars will be launched by multiple automakers and in different segments. Moreover, these will comprise both the electric cars as well as the internal combustion engine (ICE) driven cars. Some of them have already been showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Here is a quick look at the most exciting cars launching in the Indian market in a few weeks.

MG Cyberster

The most thrilling vehicle to hit Indian roads in the near future is the MG Cyberster. It is an electric sports vehicle which was unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The MG Cyberster positions itself as the most potent electric roadster from the automaker. It receives scissor doors, LED petal-shaped DRLs and LED headlamps, arrow-shaped LED taillamps linked by an LED light bar and 20-inch alloy wheels.

The interior receives a quad-screen configuration, featuring dual 7.0-inch screens, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a standalone digital display for AC controls. It also receives six airbags and level-2 ADAS features. Its power comes from a 77 kWh battery and two electric motors, delivering power to all four wheels. It has a claimed range of 443 km, according to its makers.

MG M9

The most anticipated electric vehicles in India is the MG M9, a luxury MPV with an electric powertrain that was also unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. It features a boxy shape, projector LED headlights, eyebrow-like LED DRLs, electric sliding doors, 19-inch alloy wheels, networked LED rear lights, etc. Inside the cabin, it gets double digital displays, a single-sunroof for the front passengers, a panoramic sunroof for the rear passengers, three-zone automatic climate system, 64-colour ambient lighting, and powered and ventilated seats with massage functionality.

Additionally, it will also have features like a 360-degree surround view camera, front and rear parking sensors and a Level-2 ADAS suite. Anticipate it to come with a 90 kWh battery pack and a front axle-mounted electric motor. The MPV should provide up to 430 km full-charge range.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

BMW unveiled the new generation avatar of the 2 Series Gran Coupe worldwide in October 2024. The luxury car is now ready to launch in India in July 2025. It will be the company's entry-level vehicle at launch. The new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe features a new kidney grille design, new 18-inch alloy wheels, among others.

Inside the cabin, it receives a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, ambient illumination with up to six different colour options, and electrically adjustable front seats.