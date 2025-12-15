MG Hector Facelift User Guide: We Answer 5 Hottest Questions About the Updated SUV

The MG Hector facelift is finally here, and so is a long list of questions about the updated SUV from our readers. The latest version comes priced at ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This update marks the SUV’s third refresh since its India debut in 2019, when it marked MG Motor India’s entry in the market with segment-first features such as a panoramic sunroof and a large vertical touchscreen. With several readers writing in with questions about what has changed and whether the Hector SUV still makes sense in 2026, here are answers to the most common queries. Personalised Offers on MG Hector Plus Check Offers Check Offers The MG Hector facelift has been launched in India with introductory prices starting at ₹ 11.99 lakh ex-showroom

Topics Covered:

What is new in the MG Hector facelift?

How much does the facelifted Hector cost and which variants are available?

Has the interior been significantly updated?

Are there any mechanical or engine changes?

Who should consider buying the updated Hector?

1. My friend owns the Hector and I have sat in it on many occasions. I am considering getting one for myself, but I am unsure about what has actually changed in this facelift?

Asked by Rohan Kapoor

The 2026 Hector facelift largely brings cosmetic updates rather than a complete overhaul as it is not a generational upgrade. The most noticeable change is at the front, where MG has fitted on a new front grille that replaces the older design with a more upright hexagonal layout. The front bumper has also been slightly tweaked with updated chrome accents, giving the SUV a slightly fresher look. The overall silhouette of the midsize SUV remains unchanged, although MG has added a new design for the 18-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, the Hector gets an updated LED tail-lamp cluster and a revised bumper design. Beyond this, the colour palette has also been expanded with the addition of Celadon Blue and Pearl White schemes.

2. What are the prices and variants of the facelifted MG Hector and Hector Plus?

Asked by Sneha Iyer

MG Motor India has only announced the introductory pricing for the Hector and Hector Plus variants equipped with the turbo-petrol engine. The prices are limited to a few units, but the company has yet to specify how many. The 5-seater MG Hector starts at ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Style variant with the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine and manual gearbox. The range goes up to ₹18.09 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec Savvy Pro variant paired with the same petrol engine and a CVT.

For buyers with bigger families, the 7-seater Hector Plus is offered in two trims, starting at ₹17.29 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Sharp Pro variant equipped with the same turbo-petrol unit and a manual gearbox. The Savvy Pro CVT sits at the top of the lineup at ₹19.49 lakh (ex-showroom). MG has not yet announced prices for the diesel variants, which are expected to follow at a later stage.

MG Hector facelift: Variant-wise introductory prices Engines 5-Seater 7-Seater Style Select Pro Smart Pro Sharp Pro Savvy Pro Sharp Pro Savvy Pro 1.5-litre Turbo-Petrol MT ₹ 11,99,000 ₹ 13,99,000 ₹ 14,99,000 ₹ 16,79,000 - ₹ 17,29,000 - 1.5-litre Turbo-Petrol CVT - - ₹ 16,29,000 ₹ 18,09,000 ₹ 18,99,000 ₹ 18,59,000 19,49,000 Prev Next

3. Has MG made changes to the new Hector’s interior, or is it largely the same cabin?

Asked by Kunal Verma

The Hector's cabin remains largely identical and carries new dual-tone interior colour schemes

Stepping inside the Hector facelift reveals an instantly familiar space as the SUV retains its overall layout. The large vertical touchscreen continues to be the centre point, complemented by a digital cluster and the same spacious cabin feel. The updates are largely incremental and include new dual-tone colour schemes and a new I-swipe gesture control for the infotainment. Apart from this, the cabin of the Hector is largely the same as the older version.

4. Are there any changes to engines or mechanicals in the Hector SUV update?

Asked by Nikhil Deshpande

Since this is a facelift, the Hector does not feature any mechanical changes or new engine options. The SUV continues with the same set of engines as before, which includes a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with either a manual gearbox or a CVT, depending on the variant. The 2.0-litre diesel mill will continue as well, but MG has yet to announce the pricing for it.

(Also read: Tata Sierra Buyer Guide – What is the most VFM variant?)

5. With newer rivals in the segment, does the MG Hector still make sense to buy?

Asked by Ananya Roy

The MG Hector facelift marks the SUV’s third update since its India debut in 2019

The updated model is a good pick for those who were already considering the SUV, as although the platform is unchanged and does not add more to the table, it brings a fresh face for added appeal alongside its already strong suite of features. The facelifted Hector will continue to appeal to buyers who prioritise greater interior space with a robust set of amenities and comfort-focused driving dynamics. If your priorities include a roomy cabin, a strong feature list and a petrol automatic option under ₹20 lakh, the new Hector remains a relevant option, even as competition in the midsize SUV space continues to intensify.

These questions were answered by Ayush Chakraborty of Hindustan Times. Ayush is an automotive journalist with two years of experience in the sector. He is currently covering news and creating content across HT Auto, Hindustan Times, and Livemint.

If you want your questions answered, send them over to htautodotcom@gmail.com