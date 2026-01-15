MG Majestor to be unveiled in India on February 12th

JSW MG Motor India is gearing up to bring the MG Majestor to India, and the upcoming SUV will be unveiled on our shores on February 12, 2026. To be launched as the new ICE-powered flagship model from the brand, the SUV is expected to replace the Gloster with bolder styling, an enhanced cabin experience and more advanced features. Get Launch Updates on MG Majestor Notify me Notify me The MG Majestor will be unveiled in India on February 12, 2026, marking its second appearance after being showcased at Auto Expo 2025

Having made its India debut at the Auto Expo 2025, this will mark the Majestor’s second appearance in the country, confirming that a market launch is now imminent. The full-size SUV is based on the Maxus D90 sold globally and carries over the same butch demeanour. It brings a large gloss-black grille with a chunky skid plate and slim LED elements on either side. The front fascia carries split LED headlamps with the DRLs on the hood line and a sculpted bonnet.

From the side, it boasts a beefy silhouette that rides on 20-inch diamond-cut alloys, enhanced by flared fenders lined with thick cladding. There is a side step for ease of access and the SUV gets fitted with cosmetic roof rails. The rear fascia features wraparound LED taillights and a beefy rear bumper with dual exhaust finishers and a massive skid plate.

What is the MG Majestor’s interior and features like?

Based on the Maxus D90, the MG Majestor features a large gloss-black grille, split LED headlamps and a rugged full-size SUV stance

Stepping inside the Majestor reveals a full-black cabin with twin 12.3-inch displays for the touchscreen infotainment and digital instrument cluster, while occupants are treated to a premium sound system. The driver gets wireless phone charging, a 360-degree camera, EPB, and an electric tailgate for convenience at grocery runs.

The MG Majestor will offer a broad safety suite, including front and side airbags, electronic stability control, traction control, hill-start and hill-descent assist, TPMS, and ISOFIX child seat mounts. Higher variants will be equipped with a Level 2 ADAS suite that includes lane departure warning, autonomous emergency braking, blind spot detection, and adaptive cruise control, offering improved active safety and driver assistance.

What are the dimensions and expected engine options on the MG Majestor?

The MG Majestor's interior features twin 12.3-inch displays, premium audio and a Level 2 ADAS suite on higher variants

Parameter MG Majestor (Expected India-Spec) Unveil Date (India) February 12, 2026 Platform Maxus D90 Segment Full-size SUV Overall Length 5,046 mm Overall Width 2,016 mm Overall Height 1,876 mm Wheelbase 2,950 mm Exterior Highlights Gloss-black grille, split LED headlamps with DRLs , 20-inch diamond-cut alloys, side steps, roof rails, wraparound LED tail-lamps, dual exhaust, skid plates Interior Layout All-black cabin Infotainment & Displays Twin 12.3-inch screens for infotainment and digital instrument cluster Convenience Features Wireless phone charging, 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake, electric tailgate Safety (Standard) Front and side airbags, ESC, traction control, hill-start assist, hill-descent control, TPMS, ISOFIX mounts Advanced Safety (Higher Variants) Level 2 ADAS with lane departure warning, autonomous emergency braking, blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control Engine Options (Expected) 2.0-litre single-turbo diesel, 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel Single-Turbo Diesel Output 158.7 bhp, 373.5 Nm Twin-Turbo Diesel Output 212.5 bhp, 478.5 Nm Transmission 8-speed automatic (TCA) Drivetrain Options Rear-wheel drive, optional four-wheel drive International Powertrains (Not Confirmed for India) 2.0-litre diesel-hybrid (247 bhp, 500 Nm), 2.0-litre petrol (247 bhp, 410 Nm) Likely Rivals Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq, Jeep Meridian, Nissan X-Trail View All Prev Next

The Majestor is based on the Maxus D90’s platform, which makes for a 2,950 mm long wheelbase. With an overall length of 5,046 mm, a width of 2,016 mm, and a height of 1,876 mm, this will be one of the largest SUVs in its segment.

The Majestor is expected to retain the same 2.0-litre diesel engines that power the MG Gloster. The single-turbo model makes 158.7 bhp and 373.5 Nm, while the twin-turbo diesel delivers 212.5 bhp and 478.5 Nm. Both power units are exclusive to an 8-speed TCA and will be offered with either rear-wheel drive or an optional four-wheel-drive configuration.

The D90 is sold in the international markets with a 2.0-litre diesel-hybrid mill that pairs a twin turbocharged diesel engine with a 48V hybrid system. This variant makes 247 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. There are also 2.0-litre petrol variants, which produce 247 bhp and 410 Nm of torque.