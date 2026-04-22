⁠MG Windsor EV in garage? Key genuine accessories to explore

The MG Windsor EV is available in two battery options: a 38 kWh and a 52.9 kWh unit. The smaller pack promises up to 332 km range, while the bigger battery promises up to 449 km range on a single charge. This translates to a real-world range between 260 km and 400 km for the EV.

MG Windsor EV is the bestselling electric car in India. Within a short span after its launch in India, the MG Windsor EV has become the bestselling electric car in the country. Dubbed a CUV (Crossover Utility Vehicle), the MG Windsor EV has earned so much popularity owing to its focus on cabin space and high-end technology-aided features. The Windsor EV is positioned between the compact MG Comet EV and the larger MG ZS EV in the automaker's product lineup in India.

Priced between ₹14.10 lakh and ₹18.60 lakh (ex-showroom), the MG Windsor EV comes with aero-lounge seats, massive touchscreen display, infinity view glass roof, V2L and V2V charging tech, as well as advanced safety features. Enhancing its affordability is the BaaS (Battery-as-a-Service) scheme, which reduces the upfront cost by roughly ₹3.5 lakh.

If you own an MG Windsor EV and are planning to accessorise it with genuine accessories, here is a quick and comprehensive guidebook for you.