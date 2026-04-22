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    ⁠MG Windsor EV in garage? Key genuine accessories to explore

    MG Windsor EV has become the bestselling electric car in India within a short span of time, blending practicality and premiumness in a single package.

    Published on: Apr 22, 2026 10:42 AM IST
    By Mainak Das
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    MG Windsor EV is the bestselling electric car in India. Within a short span after its launch in India, the MG Windsor EV has become the bestselling electric car in the country. Dubbed a CUV (Crossover Utility Vehicle), the MG Windsor EV has earned so much popularity owing to its focus on cabin space and high-end technology-aided features. The Windsor EV is positioned between the compact MG Comet EV and the larger MG ZS EV in the automaker's product lineup in India.

    MG Windsor EV has become the bestselling electric car in India within a short span of time, blending practicality and premiumness in a single package.
    MG Windsor EV has become the bestselling electric car in India within a short span of time, blending practicality and premiumness in a single package.

    The MG Windsor EV is available in two battery options: a 38 kWh and a 52.9 kWh unit. The smaller pack promises up to 332 km range, while the bigger battery promises up to 449 km range on a single charge. This translates to a real-world range between 260 km and 400 km for the EV.

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    Priced between 14.10 lakh and 18.60 lakh (ex-showroom), the MG Windsor EV comes with aero-lounge seats, massive touchscreen display, infinity view glass roof, V2L and V2V charging tech, as well as advanced safety features. Enhancing its affordability is the BaaS (Battery-as-a-Service) scheme, which reduces the upfront cost by roughly 3.5 lakh.

    If you own an MG Windsor EV and are planning to accessorise it with genuine accessories, here is a quick and comprehensive guidebook for you.

    MG Windsor EV: Key genuine accessories to buy

    MG Windsor EV: Key genuine accessories to buy
    Essential Kit ( 27,678)Signature kit ( 49,890)Supreme kit ( 74,198)Voyager packElegance packLuxe Interior Comfort packSmart Tech Connectivity pack
    • Body side moulding
    • Tail lamp garnish
    • Wheel arch cladding
    • Roof rail garnish
    • Front grille element
    • DRL garnish
    • Mud flaps
    • 3D mats (Cavin + Boot)
    • Infotainment screen guard
    • Body side moulding
    • Tail lamp garnish
    • Bumper corner protector
    • Wheel arch cladding
    • Roof rail garnish
    • Front grille element
    • DRL garnish
    • Door edge guard
    • Mud flaps
    • Weather deflector
    • 3D mats (Cabin + Boot)
    • Infotainment screen guard
    • Drive mate Pro+
    • Body side moulding
    • Tail lamp garnish
    • ORVM garnish
    • Bumper corner protector
    • Wheel arch cladding
    • Roof rail garnish
    • Front grille element
    • DRL garnish
    • Door edge guard
    • Mud flaps
    • Weather deflector
    • Car cover
    • Spare wheel kit
    • Sill plate
    • 3D mats (Cabin + Boot)
    • Tool kit
    • Infotainment screen guard
    • Drive mate Pro+
    • Front skid plate
    • Rear skid plate
    • Weather deflector
    • Alloy wheel garnish
    • Rear bull bar
    • Sun shades
    • Chrome hood branding
    • Black hood branding
    • Spoiler garnish
    • Door edge guard
    • Speaker ring sets
    • Hood garnish
    • ORVM garnish
    • Parcel shelf kit
    • Anti-slip mat
    • Armrest with glass holder
    • Centre console cup holder
    • Cup holder silica case
    • Convertible cup holder
    • Dashboard organiser
    • Drive mate Pro+
    • Portable wireless vacuum cleaner
    • Car mounting wireless charger
    • Rear seat entertainment unit

    MG offers a wide range of genuine accessories for the Windsor EV. There are three different kit packs on offer from the automaker for the MG Windsor EV, which are Essential, Signature, and Supreme. The Essential kit is the most affordable one and is priced at 27,678. On the other hand, the Signature and Supreme kits are priced at 49,890 and 74,198, respectively. Besides that, there are some accessory pack options on offer which come dedicatedly focused on special purposes.

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