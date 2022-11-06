Mumbai-based PMV Electric to launch its first EV in India on Nov 16. Details here

PMV Electric, an electric-vehicle maker in Mumbai, will launch its first EV, EaS-E, in India on November 16. The company wants EaS-E to be an everyday car for people.

According to a report by Livemint, the car will be offered in three different variants that are yet to be made public. The company said EV's prototype is ready.

“We are thrilled to be officially unveiling the product. This will be a significant milestone for the company as we have built a world-class product made by an Indian Company. We look forward to electrifying the nation and introducing a brand new segment called the Personal Mobility Vehicle (PMV), purpose-built for everyday use," PMV Electric's founder Kalpit Patel said.

The EaS-E is expected to have a driving range of 120-200 km on a single charge. The driving range would depend on the variant that is bought.

The car will likely be available for ₹4 lakh, though the official price is not out yet.

The EaS-E is expected to have a 10 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery which is capable of generating a maximum power of 20hp, the Livemint report added.

PMV Electric said the car would be charged in less than four hours.

An infotainment system with USB and Bluetooth connectivity remote keyless entry along with cruise control, power windows and manual AC and some of the expected features of the Eas-E.