Naveen Patnaik announces '4-fold strategy' to make Odisha roads safe

The Odisha government has adopted a four-fold strategy to make the roads in the state safe through enforcement, education, improvement in road engineering and emergency care, news agency PTI reported on Friday. Chief minister Naveen Patnaik made the announcement at the SAFE Convention organised by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) in Bhubaneswar.

Patnaik said road safety is a high-priority area for his Biju Janata Dal-led (BJD) government. He said during an audit conducted by a committee of the Supreme Court on road safety, Odisha scored 66 per cent and was categorised as a ‘high performer’ in implementing road safety measures.

The apex court committee also rated some of Odisha’s initiatives as best practices and suggested recommendations to neighbouring states, Patnaik added.

In the last five years, over 25,200 people were killed in road accidents in Odisha. During the SIAM event, Patnaik pointed out that road accidents are a serious cause of concern for all and they have a severe impact on families and the economy.

In August, the Odisha transport authority had carried out a two-week drive against helmetless riders on the highways of the state.

A fine of ₹63.98 lakh was collected and 12,545 driving licences were suspended for riding two-wheelers without a helmet. PTI reported last month that helmetless driving was a major cause of road accidents and grievous injuries across Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies)