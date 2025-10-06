Search
Mon, Oct 06, 2025
Mahindra updates this popular SUV in India with 9-inch touchscreen, rear camera, new alloys

ByPaarth Khatri
Published on: Oct 06, 2025 03:56 pm IST

The Mahindra Bolero Neo features a new grille design, two new colours, and upgraded alloy wheels. Prices start at ₹8.49 lakh.

Along with the Bolero, Mahindra has also launched the facelifted version of the Bolero Neo. It now gets cosmetic upgrades and feature additions when compared to the outgoing model. The starting price of the Bolero Neo has been reduced and it now starts at 8.49 lakh ex-showroom. There is also a new top-end variant on offer, which is called N11, and it is priced at 9.99 lakh ex-showroom.

2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo comes with few cosmetic changes.
2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo comes with few cosmetic changes.

2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo: Old vs new prices

VariantCurrent ex-showroom priceNew ex-showroom priceDifference
N4 8.92 lakh 8.49 lakh 43,000
N8 9.54 lakh 9.29 lakh 25,000
N10 10.29 lakh 9.79 lakh 50,000
N11 9.99 lakh
Mahindra has not made any mechanical changes to the Bolero Neo.
Mahindra has not made any mechanical changes to the Bolero Neo.

2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo facelift: What's different on the outside?

On the outside, the Bolero Neo now comes with a new grille design which uses horizontal slats. There are two new colours on offer, called Concrete Grey and Jeans Blue, and the brand is also offering dual-tone colours now. Other than these two colours, there is Diamond White, Stealth Black, Pearl White and Rocky Biege on offer. On the sides, there are new 15-inch silver alloy wheels, and the top-end variant uses 16-inch alloy wheels finished in metallic grey.

(Also read: Mahindra Bolero launched at 7.99 lakh: 3 things that are changed)

2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo facelift: What's different on the inside?

The interior is now finished in a new colour scheme, which is called Mocha Brown. It looks quite premium with the dual-tone finish. On the top-end variant, the interior is finished in Lunar Grey, which gives a sense of space to the occupants because of the light theme. There is also leatherette upholstery on offer, and the seat cushioning has also been revised to provide more support and comfort to the occupants.

Mahindra Bolero Neo now gets a touchscreen infotainment system.
Mahindra Bolero Neo now gets a touchscreen infotainment system.

2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo facelift: What are the new features on offer?

Mahindra is also offering a rear-view camera that helps the driver park the SUV in tight parking spaces. There is also a USB Type-C port to charge mobile devices. Mahindra has also given attention to the suspension setup and is now offering RideFlo Tech to enhance the comfort of the occupants.

2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo facelift: What are the engine specifications?

There are no changes to the engine of the Bolero Neo. It continues to be a three-cylinder unit that produces 100 bhp of max power and 260 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, there is no automatic transmission on offer.

