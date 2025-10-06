Mahindra Bolero launched at 7.99 lakh: 3 things that are changed

Mahindra has launched the updated version of the Bolero in the Indian market. What's interesting is that the starting price of the Bolero is now lower at ₹7.99 lakh, and there is now a new top-end variant called B8, which is priced at ₹9.69 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. At first glance, the changes might not be immediately visible, but there are plenty of them. Here is a quick rundown of three major changes that Mahindra has made to the new Bolero. Mahindra has not made any mechanical changes to the engine of the Bolero.

Mahindra Bolero: Old price vs new price Variants Old ex-showroom price New ex-showroom price B4 ₹ 8.79 lakh ₹ 7.99 lakh B6 ₹ 8.95 lakh ₹ 8.69 lakh B6 (O) ₹ 9.78 lakh ₹ 9.09 lakh B8 ₹ 9.69 lakh Prev Next

2025 Mahindra Bolero facelift: Exterior

The homegrown manufacturer has updated the grille design of the SUV. They have also introduced a new colour, which is called Stealth Black. Other colours on offer are Diamond White, DSAT Silver and Rocky Biege. On the sides, the wheel caps are now finished in deep silver colour. Finally, there is a new top-end variant which comes with diamond-cut alloy wheels.

2025 Mahindra Bolero facelift: Feature additions

Apart from the cosmetic changes, Mahindra has also added a few features to the Bolero. There is now a touchscreen infotainment system on offer along with steering-mounted controls. The occupants get a USB Type-C port to charge mobile devices. The brand now also offers a set of fog lamps for better illumination. The top-end variant also gets leatherette upholstery.

The interior of the Mahindra Bolero is now finished in leatherette on the top-end variant.

2025 Mahindra Bolero facelift: Comfort and convenience features

Mahindra Bolero now comes with bottle holders on the door trims. The padding of the seat has been revised so that it is more comfortable. Then there is the rear suspension, which has also been tweaked to provide a more comfortable ride.

2025 Mahindra Bolero facelift: Engine specifications

There are no changes to the engine of the Bolero. It continues to be the same 1.5-litre diesel engine that is tuned for 74 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 210 Nm. The gearbox on duty is still the same 5-speed manual unit. There is no automatic gearbox on offer.