New Thar, Bolero To Octavia: 5 upcoming cars in India to watch out for this festive season

Amid the current festive season and adjustments in GST-based pricing, the automobile market in India is experiencing a surge in positive sentiment. Consequently, this month will see a plethora of car launches and unveilings. Here are the top 5 upcoming cars that you should watch out for in October. Mahindra Thar will soon be getting a facelift which will bring new features and minor cosmetic tweaks as well.

Model Key expected updates 2025 Mahindra Bolero Subtle exterior tweaks, minor feature upgrades 2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo New grille, air dam, alloy wheels, feature additions 2025 Mahindra Thar Revised grille, updated bumper, new steering wheel and infotainment system 2025 Skoda Octavia RS Limited to 100 units, 2.0L turbo-petrol (261bhp/370Nm), 7-speed DSG 2025 Hyundai Venue Facelift Updated design, new alloys, upgraded infotainment & upholstery View All Prev Next

2025 Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra is preparing to roll out an updated version of the Bolero in 2025. We are expecting that the 2025 Bolero will come with minor cosmetic tweaks along with a few features and upgrades that can enhance the comfort.. While the official pricing announcement is still awaited, it is expected to be revealed very soon.

2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo

The Bolero Neo will also receive a mid-life update with noticeable exterior and interior upgrades. Customers can expect a redesigned grille, revised air dam, new alloy wheels etc. Inside the SUV, there could be new upholstery, an updated infotainment system and a few other convenience features. These additions are aimed at strengthening the Neo’s appeal in the compact SUV segment.

2025 Mahindra Thar (3-Door)

Mahindra’s iconic lifestyle SUV, the Thar, will follow the Bolero range with its own facelift. The updated model, already spotted at dealerships, will bring subtle design tweaks along with new features. Expect a revised grille, dual-tone bumpers and a few feature additions as well, which include a new steering wheel and a larger touchscreen infotainment system. Mechanically, the SUV is set to remain unchanged, continuing with the same powertrain options.

2025 Skoda Octavia RS

To mark 25 years of Skoda in India, the brand will reintroduce the Octavia RS, a nameplate loved by enthusiasts. Scheduled for launch on 17 October 2025, the sporty sedan will be limited to just 100 units in the country. It will be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine delivering 261 bhp and 370 Nm, paired with a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox that drives the front wheels. The model was first showcased at the Auto Expo earlier this year.

2025 Hyundai Venue

Hyundai is also readying a refreshed Venue for 2025, expected to go on sale later this year. The facelifted compact SUV will receive exterior enhancements such as a redesigned grille, updated bumpers, and new alloy wheels. The cabin is likely to gain upgraded upholstery, a larger touchscreen, and new connected car features. With these changes, the Venue aims to stay competitive against rivals like the Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, and Tata Nexon.