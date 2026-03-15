Ninja H2 SX SE gets a discount of ₹2.5 lakh, now priced at ₹33.78 lakh

Kawasaki India has announced that they are offering a flat discount of ₹2.5 lakh on the Ninja H2 SX SE. This drops the price of the sport tourer from ₹36.28 lakh to ₹33.78 lakh ex-showroom. The discount is applicable only till 31st March. If you are interested in this deal, then we would suggest that you get in touch with the nearest authorised dealership, as they would have all the details. Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE puts out 200 PS through its supercharged engine.

What powers the Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE? The Ninja H2 SX SE is powered by an in-line four cylinder engine that is supercharged. It puts out 200 PS at 11,000 rpm and 210 PS with RAM air intake. The torque ouptut stands at 137.3 Nm at 8,500 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit.

What underpins the Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE? Kawasaki is using a trellis frame that is made up of high-tensile steel with a swingarm mounting plate. It is suspended by 43 mm inverted forks with KECS-controlled compression and rebound damping. At the rear, there is a Uni-Trak, BFRC lite gas-charged shock with piggyback reservoir, which is also KECS-controlled compression and rebound damping. There is also spring preload adjustability in the front as well as at the rear. The front suspension has 120 mm of travel, whereas the rear unit has 139 mm of travel.

Braking duties are performed by dual 320 mm discs in the front with 4-piston calipers. The rear brake measures 250 mm and has a single disc along with a dual-piston caliper.