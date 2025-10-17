Nissan adds Magnite EZ-Shift AMT to its CNG retrofitment programme

Nissan India has expanded its CNG retrofitment programme to now include the Magnite EZ-Shift (AMT) variant, priced at ₹71,999. What this means is that those looking for a CNG SUV with an Automatic transmission can now have the Magnite added to their lists. The move comes after the strong market response to the retrofitment option introduced earlier this year for the Magnite Manual Transmission (MT) version. Personalised Offers on Nissan Magnite Check Offers Check Offers Nissan India now offers a CNG retrofitment option to the AMT variants of the SUV.

What are the specifications of the CNG kit?

The CNG kit being offered is the same one as the one being offered for the MT transmission Magnites. It is a Government-approved CNG retrofit kit. The development and certification of this kit have been carried out by Motozen Fuel Systems, ensuring compliance with all safety and regulatory standards.

What’s updated in the retrofit system?

In response to user feedback, Nissan has re-engineered the fuelling layout. The CNG filling valve is now integrated within the standard fuel-filler lid, replacing the earlier engine-bay placement. This improvement makes refuelling more convenient, quicker, and ergonomically better for everyday use.

Each retrofitted vehicle is covered by a 3-year or 1 lakh km warranty, and installation is carried out only at authorised Nissan retrofitment centres.

How much does the CNG retrofit cost?

Nissan has priced the CNG retrofit kit at ₹71,999, with the rate effective across India since September 22, 2025. Despite the revised fuelling setup, the price remains unchanged. The company also noted that the GST rate reduction from 28 per cent to 18 per cent has made the retrofit more affordable for customers.

The retrofitment initiative, which began in seven states, has now expanded to 13 states, covering Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Tamil Nadu.

What does this mean for the Magnite lineup?

The update strengthens Magnite’s position as a value-oriented compact SUV offering multiple fuel and transmission options. With six airbags now standard and a 5-star GNCAP safety rating for adult occupant protection, the Magnite remains one of the safest models in the segment.

Additionally, Nissan’s 10-year extended warranty plan, another segment-first initiative, adds long-term peace of mind for buyers.