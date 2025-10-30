Nissan Elgrand showcased at the Japan Mobility Show 2025. Check it out…

Nissan has pulled the wraps off the all-new Elgrand at the Japan Mobility Show 2025, revealing the premium MPV’s next chapter with electrified power, lounge-like luxury and advanced driving tech. The fourth-gen model marks a major milestone for the Elgrand nameplate, returning with a focus on elegant Japanese design and future-ready mobility. Get Launch Updates on Nissan Qashqai Notify me Notify me The new-gen Nissan Elgrand has been unveiled at the Japan Mobility Show 2025.

What makes the new Nissan Elgrand special?

The fourth-generation Elgrand debuts with Nissan’s latest e-POWER hybrid tech, a refined new design direction inspired by Japanese craftsmanship, and segment-leading interior comfort. It will go on sale in Japan in summer 2026.

What does it look like?

The new Elgrand embraces Nissan’s “Timeless Japanese Futurism” design language, blending modern surfaces with traditional aesthetic cues. It features a prominent Kumiko-pattern grille that merges seamlessly with pixel-style LED lighting and a sleek DRL signature. The sides remain clean and purposeful with sliding rear doors for easy third-row access, while the rear gets a full-width LED light bar for a premium stance. New exclusive shades like Fuji Dawn and Shigoku further underline the Elgrand's upscale and culturally inspired character.

The Nissan Elgrand is made on the "Timeless Japanese Futurism” design language.

How is the cabin and comfort experience?

Step inside and the Elgrand feels like a private lounge on wheels. Nissan has created an indulgent environment with zero-gravity captain seats in the second row offering powered recline and leg-rest functions, complemented by TailorFit leather upholstery and woodgrain inserts. The dual 14.3-inch integrated displays give the dashboard a clean and modern interface, while Kumiko patterns, soft ambient lighting (64-colour), and premium materials enhance the upscale vibe. Passengers are also treated to segment-leading luxuries like an optional 22-speaker Bose system, rear entertainment screens, and dual wireless charging pads, reinforcing the Elgrand’s focus on stress-free and pleasurable travel.

What powers the new Elgrand?

Nissan equips the new Elgrand with a next-gen electrified powertrain for smooth and quiet motoring:

3rd-gen e-POWER hybrid system

Newly developed purpose-built engine

Modular 5-in-1 electric drive unit

Quieter operation & improved efficiency

How advanced is its driving tech?

The Elgrand is the first Nissan to use the updated e-4ORCE electric AWD system, offering stability, control and comfort across road conditions.

Highlights:

Rear-motor torque control to reduce pitching

Enhanced cornering engagement

Intelligent Dynamic Suspension to reduce body roll

ProPILOT support, including hands-off driving below 50 km/h, highway hands-free and lane change assist (ProPILOT 2.0 option)

On the inside, the new Elgrand looks plush and modern with its 64-colour ambient lighting,

Key specifications (expected)

Category Details Powertrain 3rd-gen e-POWER hybrid Drivetrain Updated e-4ORCE electric AWD Seating 3 rows, captain seats in 2nd row Displays Dual 14.3-inch integrated screens Sound System Optional 22-speaker Bose View All Prev Next

Nissan’s future in Japan: What else was shown?

Also previewed at the Japan Mobility Expo 2025 is the Patrol SUV, which is slated to debut in FY27 alongside the updated Ariya with Google integration & V2L. These models represent Nissan’s Re:Nissan strategy to fortify its Japan lineup and accelerate EV innovation.

Why it matters

The Elgrand returns to challenge the Toyota Alphard/Vellfire and Honda Odyssey luxury MPVs, bringing electrification, premium craftsmanship and next-level comfort to the luxury MPV space.