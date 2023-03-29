Okinawa adds 8 new colours to Praisepro, IPraise+ e-scooters. Check details

Gurugram-based Okinawa Autotech has added eight new colour options to its electric scooters, Praisepro and IPraise+. According to HT's sister website Live Hindustan, the homegrown manufacturer aims to attract new customers with the move. Okinawa Autotech's IPraise + e-scooter.

Which are the new colour schemes?

As per Live Hindustan, Praisepro and IPraise+ will both be available in these new colour schemes, in addition to the existing ones: Electric Green, Ocean Blue, Mauve Purple, Liquid Metal, Military Green, Mocha Brown, Seafoam Green, Sun Orange.

No change in mechanism

However, the mechanism of both the models remains unchanged. Also, these continue to come with features such as all-LED lighting, regenerative braking, digital console, USB charging port, walk assistance, and more.

Range

Okinawa claims a top speed of ₹56 kmph, and a range of 137 kms when fully charged. It takes up to 4 hours to fully charge the e-scooters, as per the company.

