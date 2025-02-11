Menu Explore
Ola Roadster X and Roadster X+ will be pricier from tomorrow. Here's how much they will cost

ByHT News Desk
Feb 11, 2025 12:53 PM IST

Ola Roadster X and Roadster X+ electric bikes will see a price hike of ₹15,000 each.

Ola Electric launched the Roadster X and Roadster X+ electric motorcycles just a few days back in the Indian market. The Ola Roadster X was launched at an introductory price range of 75,000-95,000 (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Roadster X+ was launched at an introductory price ranging between 1.05 lakh and 1.55 lakh (ex-showroom). Now with the introductory offer ending on February 11, both these two electric bikes will be costlier from tomorrow.

Ola Roadster X and Roadster X+ electric bikes will see a price hike of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15,000 each.
Ola Roadster X and Roadster X+ electric bikes will see a price hike of 15,000 each.

Ola Roadster X: What will be revised pricing

The Ola Roadster X is available in three different battery pack options: 2.5 kWh, 3.5 kWh, and 4.5 kWh. Each of these variants will see a price hike of 15,000. With the introductory offer ending and upward price revision, the Ola Roadster X will be priced between 90,000 and 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom) from February 12.

The Ola Roadster X 2.5 kWh, which is now priced at 75,000 (ex-showroom), which be priced at 90,000 (ex-showroom) from tomorrow. The mid-level 3.5 kWh variant is now priced at 85,000 (ex-showroom) and it will be priced at 1 lakh (ex-showroom), once the introductory offer is over. The top-end trim 4.5 kWh of Ola Roadster X will be priced at 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom), as compared to the current 95,000 (ex-showroom).

Ola Roadster X+: What will be revised pricing

The Ola Roadster X+ is available in two battery pack choices. The base variant is powered by a 4.5 kWh battery pack and is now priced at 1.05 lakh (ex-showroom). With the introductory offer over, this variant will be priced at 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end variant is now priced at 1.55 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes powered by a bigger 9.1 kWh battery pack promising up to 501-kilometre range on full charge. It will be priced at 1.70 lakh (ex-showroom), when the price is revised.

