Planning to buy Royal Enfield Bullet 650? Key genuine accessories to explore

Royal Enfield took the wraps off the Bullet 650 at EICMA last year, and now, the motorcycle giant has launched the most-awaited product. With the addition of the iconic Bullet moniker to its 650 cc portfolio in India, the company just took a leap in its premium product ambition. Available in two colour options - Cannon Black and Battleship Blue, the newly launched Royal Enfield Bullet 650 is priced at ₹3.65 lakh. It costs ₹14,000 less than the top-spec Classic 650 Twin Chrome. Powering the Royal Enfield Bullet 650 is the same 648 cc parallel-twin, air/oil-cooled engine that works onboard the Classic 650 twin.

Powering the Royal Enfield Bullet 650 is the same 648 cc parallel-twin, air/oil-cooled engine that works onboard the Classic 650 twin. Mated to a six-speed gearbox, this engine produces 47 bhp peak power and 52 Nm of maximum torque. For suspension duties, it gets a Showa telescopic fork with 120 mm of travel at the front and twin shock absorbers offering 90 mm of travel at the rear. Both wheels get discs for braking duty.