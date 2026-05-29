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    Planning to buy Royal Enfield Bullet 650? Key genuine accessories to explore

    If you are planning to buy the Royal Enfield Bullet 650 and wondering about the genuine accessories, here is a quick and comprehensive guide for you.

    Updated on: May 29, 2026 11:20 AM IST
    By Mainak Das
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    Royal Enfield took the wraps off the Bullet 650 at EICMA last year, and now, the motorcycle giant has launched the most-awaited product. With the addition of the iconic Bullet moniker to its 650 cc portfolio in India, the company just took a leap in its premium product ambition. Available in two colour options - Cannon Black and Battleship Blue, the newly launched Royal Enfield Bullet 650 is priced at 3.65 lakh. It costs 14,000 less than the top-spec Classic 650 Twin Chrome.

    Powering the Royal Enfield Bullet 650 is the same 648 cc parallel-twin, air/oil-cooled engine that works onboard the Classic 650 twin.
    Powering the Royal Enfield Bullet 650 is the same 648 cc parallel-twin, air/oil-cooled engine that works onboard the Classic 650 twin.

    Powering the Royal Enfield Bullet 650 is the same 648 cc parallel-twin, air/oil-cooled engine that works onboard the Classic 650 twin. Mated to a six-speed gearbox, this engine produces 47 bhp peak power and 52 Nm of maximum torque. For suspension duties, it gets a Showa telescopic fork with 120 mm of travel at the front and twin shock absorbers offering 90 mm of travel at the rear. Both wheels get discs for braking duty.

    The motorcycle comes with the iconic Bullet silhouette. If you are planning to buy the Royal Enfield Bullet 650 and are wondering about giving it a distinctive look with some genuine accessories, here is a quick and comprehensive guide.

    Royal Enfield Bullet 650: Key genuine accessories to buy

    Royal Enfield Bullet 650: Key genuine accessories
    CategoryAccessoriesPrice
    ProtectionOil cooler guard 1,950 - 1,980
    Oil filler cap 1,070
    Compact engine guard 4,400
    Airfly Evo engine guard 5,450
    Sump guard 3,400
    Water resistant bike cover 1,130
    ControlBar end finishers 1,120
    Tappered mirrors 4,650
    Deluxe pillion footpegs 2,610
    Deluxe rider footpegs 3,200
    Round mirrors 4,500
    Bar end mirror mounts 670
    Tappered bar end mirrors 4,650
    Round bar end mirrors 4,500
    LuggageSoft pannier rails 3,450
    Soft panniers 12,700
    Top box waterproof inner bag 2,630
    ElectricalsFog lights 6,900

    Royal Enfield offers a wide range of genuine accessories for the Royal Enfield Bullet 650. These accessories can be purchased online from the motorcycle manufacturer's dedicated website or from the authorised dealerships as well. These accessories can be categorised in four primary segments: protection, control, luggage and electricals. The pricing for these accessories ranges between 670 and 12,700.

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