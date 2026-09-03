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Planning to buy Simple Wave? Here is your complete EMI guide

If you are planning to buy the Simple Wave, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the monthly EMI the electric scooter may command.

Updated on: Sep 3, 2026, 10:05:20 IST
By Mainak Das
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Simple Energy has launched the Simple Wave electric scooter in India, at a starting price of 109,999 (ex-showroom). It is the electric two-wheeler manufacturer's first family-oriented electric scooter and is available in three variants: Wave S, Wave, Wave Plus. Deliveries of the Simple Wave will commence from September 25, 2026. It comes to the market at a time when the other major players in the segment have already entered the high-in-demand family electric scooter category.

Simple Wave will compete with other affordable family-oriented electric scooters in the market, like the recently launched Ather Konarc, TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, etc.
Simple Wave will compete with other affordable family-oriented electric scooters in the market, like the recently launched Ather Konarc, TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, etc.

Powered by a 6.4 kW motor with a claimed top speed of up to 90 kmph, the Simple Wave is capable of accelerating from 0-40 kmph in 3.3 seconds in the Wave and Wave Plus variants, while the S trim takes 4 seconds to reach the same.

The scooter will compete with other affordable family-oriented electric scooters in the market like the recently launched Ather Konarc, TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, etc.

If you are planning to buy the Simple Wave, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the monthly EMI the electric scooter may command.

Simple Wave: How much EMI to pay

To calculate the monthly EMI for the Simple Wave, we have considered the Wave S EBN 2.2 kWh variant, for which the pricing has been announced at 109,999 (ex-showroom). The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest has been calculated at 9.5%. The repayment tenure has been considered as 24 months.

Simple Wave: Monthly EMI calculation
Model & variantLoan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMI
Simple Wave S EBN 2.2 kWh 109,9999.5%24 months 5,051

According to the calculation, the Simple Wave S EBN 2.2 kWh commands a monthly EMI of 5,051. However, the buyers must remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, like the variant selected, the offer and discount available, the amount of loan taken, the amount of down payment, the rate of interest, the repayment tenure selected, etc.

  • Mainak Das
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mainak Das

    Working as a journalist and content producer with over 15 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting die-cast models in childhood and lately, that converted into writing about cars and all other types of automobiles. Enthusiastic about new technologies being introduced to the world of automobiles.Read More

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