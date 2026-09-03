Planning to buy Simple Wave? Here is your complete EMI guide

Simple Energy has launched the Simple Wave electric scooter in India, at a starting price of ₹109,999 (ex-showroom). It is the electric two-wheeler manufacturer's first family-oriented electric scooter and is available in three variants: Wave S, Wave, Wave Plus. Deliveries of the Simple Wave will commence from September 25, 2026. It comes to the market at a time when the other major players in the segment have already entered the high-in-demand family electric scooter category. Simple Wave will compete with other affordable family-oriented electric scooters in the market, like the recently launched Ather Konarc, TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, etc.

Powered by a 6.4 kW motor with a claimed top speed of up to 90 kmph, the Simple Wave is capable of accelerating from 0-40 kmph in 3.3 seconds in the Wave and Wave Plus variants, while the S trim takes 4 seconds to reach the same.

The scooter will compete with other affordable family-oriented electric scooters in the market like the recently launched Ather Konarc, TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, etc.

If you are planning to buy the Simple Wave, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the monthly EMI the electric scooter may command.