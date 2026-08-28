Planning to buy Yamaha YZF-R2? Hee's your complete monthly EMI guide

Yamaha has just launched its latest R-series sportbike in the Indian market, the Yamaha YZF-R2, popularly known as the Yamaha R2. The Yamaha YZF-R2 is positioned right above the highly popular Yamaha R15 in the company's portfolio. Available in three variant options, the new sportbike is priced between ₹230,500 and ₹253,000 (ex-showroom), depending on the trims. Powering the all-new Yamaha YZF-R2 is a newly developed, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine engineered for responsive throttle delivery and strong top-end power.

Powering the all-new Yamaha YZF-R2 is a newly developed, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine engineered for responsive throttle delivery and strong top-end power. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox with assist and slipper clutch, to churn out 26.5 bhp peak power at 10,000 rpm and 19.1 Nm of maximum torque at 8,000 rpm. The motorcycle comes with a bi-directional quickshifter standard on mid and top variants.

If you are planning to buy the Yamaha YZF-R2 and are wondering about the possible monthly EMI, here is a quick and comprehensive guide for you.