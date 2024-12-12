Planning to get the 2025 Toyota Camry? Here are key highlights you should know

The 2025 Toyota Camry was launched recently starting at ₹48 lakh, ex-showroom, making it ₹1.83 lakh pricier than the model it replaces. Just like the previous model, the new Camry also finds its way to India via the CKD (completely knocked down) route. The ninth-generation Toyota Camry was introduced in the global market last year. It has been on sale in the Indian market for the past 11 years. It is based on the TNGA-K platform. New generation Toyota Camry comes with a complete makeover at exterior and inside the cabin compared to its previous iteration.

The bookings for the 2025 Toyota Camry have commenced while the deliveries are also set to begin. Toyota Camry will be going directly against the Skoda Superb and also the Audi A4 luxury sedan. Interestingly, the new Camry will not just rival internal combustion engine cars, but also electric vehicles, namely the BYD Seal.

2025 Toyota Camry: Design

The 2025 Toyota Camry gets a complete revamp in the design department. The vehicle now gets a wider and broader grille complemented by a set of angular headlamps which feature a new design for day time running lights (DRLs). Meanwhile, the side profile of the full size sedan features a new set of 18 inch dual tone alloy wheels.

At the rear the 2025 Camry gets a new set of LED tail lamps and a sleeker integrated boot lip spoiler. In terms of colour options, the 2025 Toyota Camry will be offered in six colour options. These include Cement Gray, Attitude Black, Dark Blue, Emotional Red, Platinum White Pearl and Precious Metal.

2025 Toyota Camry: Features

The update to the full size Toyota sedan has also brought in a whole load of features. The 2025 Camry’s cabin gets a new 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system alongside a digital driver display of the same dimensions. Interestingly, unlike the previous gen model, the new model gets wireless connectivity for the Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The infotainment system gets paired with a premium JBL audio system with nine speakers.

In addition to this, the 2025 Toyota Camry also gets an electric sunroof, ventilated seats, 3-zone automatic climate control, an electronic parking brake and a wireless charging pad. Furthermore, the Camry is expected to incorporate level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), a 10-inch Head-Up Display (HuD), and a 360-degree camera as part of its safety offerings. Toyota Camry's ADAS features include Lane Trace Assist, Lane Departure Alert, Pre-collision Alert, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control and Automatic High Beam Assist. These are parts of Toyota Safety Sense 3.0.

2025 Toyota Camry: Specs

The 2025 Camry continues to draw power from the same 2.5-litre four-cylinder hybrid engine, producing a combined output of 222 bhp and 221 Nm of torque. The power is directed to the front wheels via an eCVT transmission. Toyota is claiming that the new Camry will deliver 25 kmpl. There are three driving modes on offer - Sport, Eco and Normal.