Planning to kit up your Maruti Suzuki Ertiga? Key genuine accessories to explore

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is the bestselling MPV in India. The three-row, seven-seater MPV is sold through Maruti Suzuki's Arena retail network. It is not only popular among private buyers but also among fleet operators, owing to some key factors such as its practicality, fuel efficiency, spacious cabin, cost-effective ownership, etc. If you are planning to accessorise your Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, here is a quick and comprehensive list of genuine accessories to explore.

Powering the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is a 1.5-litre K15C petrol engine with smart hybrid technology. Besides being available in a petrol-only variant, the Ertiga is also sold with a factory-fitted CNG kit. Transmission options for the MPV include a five-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic unit with paddle shifters. Despite being a three-row, seven-seater MPV, the Ertiga offers generous fuel economy, 20.51 kmpl in petrol manual, 20.30 kmpl in petrol automatic, and 26.11 km/kg in the CNG variant.

If you own a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga or are planning to buy one soon, and are planning to accessorise it, here is a quick list of genuine accessories to buy.