Porsche Macan EV launched in India at 1.65 crore

German automaker Porsche has launched its second all-electric car, Macan, in India, and the EV will be offered in two variants: Macan 4 and Macan Turbo. For now, however, only the Turbo variant will be sold; it has been priced at ₹1.65 crore (ex-showroom) while the pricing for Macan 4 is yet to be revealed. Porsche Macan (Image courtesy: Porsche India)

The Stuttgart-based manufacturer has opened bookings for Macan Turbo, and its deliveries will commence in the second half of the year.

Design

The e-SUV, based on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) jointly developed by Porsche and Audi, takes inspiration from Taycan, also a Porsche car. Accordingly Macan gets four LED elements for daytime running lamps, while the main headlamp setup now sits in the bumper.

Powertrain

Porsche Macan 4 has up to 402 bhp of maximum power and 650 Nm of peak torque, while Porsche Macan Turbo generates maximum power of 630 bhp and peak torque 1130 Nm. Their top speeds are 220 kmph and 260 kmph, respectively, and a claimed WLTP range of 613 km and 591 km, in that order.

Interior

Inside the cabin, on the other hand, there are features such as up to three screens, a 12.6-inch curved instrument cluster, a 10.9-inch infotainment system (offered) as standard, an option 10.9-inch touchscreen for the passenger, etc.