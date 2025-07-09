Renault Triber facelift to launch on July 23. Check details

Renault India has officially announced that they are introducing the facelifted model of the Triber on July 23. This is the first major update that the Triber will receive since it debuted in 2019. With the facelift, the Triber will have new features and a new exterior. But mechanically, the MPV will remain unchanged. Renault Triber facelift will be launched on July 23

Renault Triber facelift: Exterior

We already know from the spy images that the Triber faceliftwill have redesigned LED Daytime Running Lamps and the headlamps should be getting retuned. The front bumper would be a new one with bigger air dams and new position of the fog lamps. There will be a new alloy wheel design on the sides. There will be, at the rear, a redesigned tail lamps along with a new bumper.

Check similar cars Find more cars

(Also read: 7 seater Renault Duster spied testing in India ahead of launch. Check details)

Renault Triber facelift: Interior

The interiors are likely to remain more or less similar to the regular version of the Triber. There might be some new fabric offered and a minimally changed dashboard.

It is also expected that Renault will introduce new features such as ambient lighting, new instrument cluster, auto-dimming IRVM, 360-degree camera, cooled glovebox and automatic headlamps etc.

Renault Triber facelift: Engine

The facelift of the Triber will not see any mechanical updates. It will still feature a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder engine that generates 72 hp of maximum power and a maximum torque output of 96 Nm. It will be available mated to a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed AMT.

(Also read: Renault Triber facelift spotted again, reveals key updates. Know more)

The Triber was to receive the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged mill. However, that still hasn't happened yet and we are not certain if with the facelift, the new motor will be introduced to the range or not. The motor has been tuned to deliver 100 hp of peak power and 160 Nm of peak torque. It is available paired with a 5-speed manual transmission or a CVT automatic unit.

Renault Triber facelift: Price

At present, the Triber is in the range of ₹6.15 lakh to ₹8.98 lakh. Both the prices are ex-showroom. Prices will be increased due to the facelift. Nonetheless, even after the price increase, we anticipate that the Triber will remain the cheapest MPV in the Indian market.