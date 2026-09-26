‘Felt like retiring, but Dhurandhar changed everything’: Bombay Rockers’ Navtej Singh Rehal on ‘Ari Ari’ remake

Two decades after “Ari Ari” became a staple at every Indian party, the track has found a whole new audience. Refreshed by composer Shashwat Sachdev for the film Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the 2003 hit is topping playlists all over again. “It’s a very special feeling. Ari Ari is like my first child,” Navtej shares. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

For Navtej Singh Rehal, known as Naf, the lead voice behind Bombay Rockers, who was in the Capital on Friday for Denmark Day celebrations, watching a younger generation dance to his music is nothing short of special.

“It’s a very special feeling. Ari Ari is like my first child,” Navtej shares. “We made that song back in 2003 with Thomas [Sardorf] and Janice. It was actually the first song I ever made with them. Seeing it come to life again with Shashwat’s remake is a total blessing. I’m usually not a big fan of remixes, but this one worked really well. The way he pulled it off is great, and seeing today’s youth connect to it just warms my heart.”

The song didn’t just bring back nostalgia; it actually pulled Navtej back into the studio. “If you asked me a year ago, I would have told you I was about to retire,” he admits with a laugh.

“But after Dhurandhar, I’ve got this urge to make music again. I’ve already recorded some new tracks, and they’ll be out by the end of this year.”

Despite living in Denmark for years, Navtej keeps his roots close. He spends almost half the year in India, mostly between October and March, touring, performing, and catching up with family.

“My parents are from Delhi, so I spent a lot of my childhood here. We used to live in Malviya Nagar. Delhi is truly my second home,” he says.

And what’s the one thing he insists on doing every time he lands in New Delhi? Indulging in local street food. “Living in Denmark, you don’t get that many authentic Indian options. So chaat and golgappe are absolute must-haves for me as soon as I get here."

As for maintaining his Punjabi habits back in Denmark, some routines are non-negotiable. “We have aloo de paranthe every single Sunday,” he smiles. “That’s one thing that never changes.”