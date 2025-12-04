Rivian flags seat belt fault, recalls 34,824 US delivery vans

Rivian Automotive has issued a recall of 34,824 electric delivery vehicles (EDVs) in the United States due to a potential seat belt defect that could prevent the driver from being properly restrained in a crash.The recall affects certain Rivian EDV models manufactured between 2022 and 2025. Rivian Electric Delivery Vehicle

According to a filing submitted to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the issue involves the seat belt pretensioner cable, a component designed to tighten the seat belt during a collision or sudden deceleration. Rivian said the cable can become damaged if drivers repeatedly sit on the seat belt while it is already buckled, which may lead to fraying, breakage, or unravelling over time.

Rivian EDV recall details

The automaker stated that it is not aware of any accidents or injuries linked to the defect in any market. NHTSA had opened a preliminary investigation into 17,198 Rivian electric delivery vans in September after receiving complaints from drivers reporting damage to the seat belt cables, raising concerns that the belts might not function correctly during emergency situations.

To address the issue, Rivian has deployed an over-the-air software update that enables the vehicle to detect instances of improper seat belt use. The company will also inspect the driver’s seat belt pretensioner assembly in affected vehicles and replace it if necessary, free of charge.

Rivian’s EDV is used primarily for commercial deliveries and is most notably supplied to Amazon, which has placed a large order for the vans as part of its fleet electrification efforts. The vehicle is built on a dedicated electric platform designed for urban delivery use, offering features such as a low step-in height, large cargo capacity and advanced driver-assistance systems.

(With inputs from Reuters)