Home / Car Bike / Robotaxi, self-driving car from Amazon's Zoox, tested on public road for first time | Watch

Robotaxi, self-driving car from Amazon's Zoox, tested on public road for first time | Watch

car bike
Published on Feb 14, 2023 10:03 AM IST

The successful exercise was carried out on Feb 11 with company employees as passengers, said Zoox.

On Feb 11, Robotaxi, developed by Amazon-owned Zoox, carried 'passengers' for the first time (Image courtesy: Amazon)
On Feb 11, Robotaxi, developed by Amazon-owned Zoox, carried 'passengers' for the first time (Image courtesy: Amazon)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Zoox, an Amazon-owned startup that develops autonomous vehicles, has announced it carried out a successful test of its Robotaxi last week, in an exercise that saw the electric vehicle move on a public road for the first time.

In the Feb 11 test, Robotaxi drove itself between two buildings at Zoox's headquarters in Foster City, California, the startup said. The self-driving car, which covered a distance of one mile, carried the company's employees as passengers.

Also, the test run was part of the launch of a no-cost employee shuttle service on the campus, and was described by Zoox CEO Aicha Evans as a ‘big step.’

“We would not have done it internally unless we were already looking at the line of sight for commercial,” Evans told reporters on a conference call, without, however, providing a timeline for Robotaxi's commercial launch.

Robotaxi: Features

(1.) According to Zoox, Robotaxi has been built as a fully autonomous vehicle from scratch, and not developed by retrofitting existing cars for self-driving.

(2.) Unveiled in Dec 2020, the model does not feature a steering or even pedals; it can accommodate four passengers, with two passengers on each side facing each other.

(3.) Though it has a top speed of 75 miles per hour, it will operate on the Foster City route at a top speed of 35 miles per hour.

(4.) It has been given two battery packs, with one under each row of seats. The vehicle can travel for up to 16 hours before recharging.

(5.) To commercialise the technology, the startup aims to launch an app-based ride-hailing service in cities in San Francisco (also in California) and Las Vegas (Nevada).

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
autonomous cars
autonomous cars
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out