Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 adventure tourer launched at 2.69 lakh. Details

Gurugram-based manufacturer Royal Enfield has launched the all-new Himalayan 450 adventure tourer, with the model due to replace the Himalayan 411 in the company's global lineup. Himalayan 450 (Image courtesy: Royal Enfield)

The motorcycle was launched at the company's Motoverse 2023 event, in Goa.

Variants

Himalayan 450 will be offered in three variants – Base, Pass, and the top-spec Summit. While the Base variant comes in the Kaza Brown colour, Pass is offered in Slate Himalayan Salt and Slate Poppy Blue colours.

The colour schemes available for Summit, on the other hand, are Kamit White and Hanle Black.

Price

The ex-showroom pricing begins at ₹2.69 lakh (Base), going up to ₹2.74 lakh (Pass), ₹2.79 lakh (Summit; Kamet White) and ₹2.84 lakh (Summit; Hanle Black). The prices, it must be noted, are applicable till December 31, and, therefore, are only introductory.

Deliveries, meanwhile, will begin at a later date.

Powertrain

The bike gets the newly-developed Sherpa 450 engine, which is a 450 cc single-cylinder and liquid-cooled unit, a first for Royal Enfield. The engine churns out 39.4 bhp of peak power and 40 Nm of maximum torque; also, it is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.

Features

The 2-wheeler boasts of features such as an in-house all-digital centre console with turn-by-turn navigation via Google Maps; Ride-By-Wire with two riding modes (Eco and Performance); switchable dual-channel ABS, all-LED lighting, Bluetooth connectivity, call/SMS alerts, new joystick, adjustable seat heights, etc.

Rivals

Himalayan 450 will take on the KTM 390 Adventure, Triumph Scrambler 400 X, and Yezdi Adventure.